Iconic 'Baywatch' Star Reveals Stalker 'Ran Her Off the Road' in Horrifying 13-Year Ordeal That Cost Her $60K in Legal Fees
An iconic Baywatch star has detailed her 13-year horror story involving a female stalker who went as far as even running her off the road.
Alexandra Paul, now 61, opened up about her "nightmare" which she spent allegedly more than $60,000 trying to wake up from, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an op-ed published by The Ankler, Paul described how the unnamed stalker – a German woman – did everything in her power to make the TV star's life a living hell.
According to Paul, some of these incident included the woman running her off the road in her car, accusing the actress of being an antisemitic, and even claiming to be her "secret lover."
"... I was terrified to see her racing up behind me at 90 miles an hour, trying to catch me. Then she veered past me and drove on. I was thoroughly spooked, and if anyone felt afraid that they were being run off the road, it wasn’t her," Paul wrote, after the woman sued her and accused her of trying to run her off the road.
She added: "Luckily, the judge saw how crazy the accusation was and dismissed it, but not before it cost us thousands of dollars in legal fees."
It all began when in December 2011 when the woman and her little brother visited Paul's Pacific Palisades home and asked if the boy could use her bathroom, because they lived three hours away.
Paul recalled: “Always the people pleaser, I invited them in. I made small talk with her and introduced my husband Ian while the little boy used the toilet.”
Following the invitation into her home, the woman then left a thank you note on her door following by another note with chocolate, and another asking if the boy could return to gift her a drawing.
Nine months later, the woman found a nearby home just one block away from Paul and her husband, Ian Murray, and rented the place.
After more concerning incidents, including the woman "always" coming to the gym the same time as Paul and choosing "the cardio equipment next to" her, Paul got a first restraining order.
However, the woman allegedly broke the order 29 times.
Paul said: "As time went on, her attitude towards me vacillated from awkward adoration to hatred for my husband (‘If it wasn’t for Ian,’ she told a judge at one hearing, ‘Alexandra and I would be close friends’), to a certainty that I needed rescuing from him, to anger at both of us for ignoring her, to an insistence that I really was in love with her."
Paul revealed in the op-ed her obsessed fan then began sending “hundreds of posters” around their neighborhood, accusing the Christine star of being an “antisemite” and a “criminal.”
She also sent her mother an “unhinged, nine-page letter” claiming to be her daughter’s “secret lover who needed saving from (her) violent, cheating husband.”
After “several years” of “harassment,” the woman was finally arrested and deported her to her native Germany, because she was in America illegally.
Despite this, the chaos did not end, as the woman claimed Paul's husband was a pedophile.
The couple even went as far as selling their home and "got special new IDs that protected our identities and rented a house under an LLC." However, nothing changed as the woman found them again.
After 13 years, the FBI hopped in and arrested the woman again.
According to Paul, the woman had breast cancer and died on July 29, 2024, at the age of 41.
Paul was on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997, appearing in 92 episodes. In 2024, Paul looked back at her time on the popular beach series.
She said: "It actually was a show where the women had the exact same roles as the men. We had as many rescues as the men, we drove the boats like the men.
“We, as female lifeguards were doing the rescues ourselves, and we didn’t need a guy... to rescue those people, and that to me, was a really positive thing to be shown in countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran and China, where women might not have had the same kind of gender equality."