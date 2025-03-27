Iconic 'Baywatch' Star Reveals Stalker 'Ran Her Off the Road' in Horrifying 13-Year Ordeal That Cost Her $60K in Legal Fees

In an op-ed published by The Ankler, Paul described how the unnamed stalker – a German woman – did everything in her power to make the TV star's life a living hell.

According to Paul, some of these incident included the woman running her off the road in her car, accusing the actress of being an antisemitic, and even claiming to be her "secret lover."

"... I was terrified to see her racing up behind me at 90 miles an hour, trying to catch me. Then she veered past me and drove on. I was thoroughly spooked, and if anyone felt afraid that they were being run off the road, it wasn’t her," Paul wrote, after the woman sued her and accused her of trying to run her off the road.

She added: "Luckily, the judge saw how crazy the accusation was and dismissed it, but not before it cost us thousands of dollars in legal fees."