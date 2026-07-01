Spencer Pratt Slammed for Claiming 'Dragging' Daveigh Chase to 'Rehab Against Her Will' Would Have Saved Actress — 'The Pinnacle of Stupidity'

After Chase's death, Pratt tweeted, "This poor beautiful girl is dead because nobody was willing to drag her to rehab against her will."

But that assessment drew ire from critics and drug abuse survivors, who blasted the failed mayoral candidate for trying to simplify addiction.

"You're an idiot," one person tweeted. "My nephew died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022. He was put through rehab several times. His parents tried everything to get help for him, but he'd relapse, and he was an adult, and you can't force an adult. You don't know her story, and shouldn't make one up."