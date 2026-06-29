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Home > Ticker > Daveigh Chase

'The Ring' Actress Daveigh Chase's Cause of Death Revealed — Former Child Star Died Following Secret AIDS Battle at Age 35

Daveigh Chase cause of death has been revealed to be AIDS.
Source: mega

Daveigh Chase's cause of death has been revealed to be AIDS.

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June 29 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

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Former child star Daveigh Chase, known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, died from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, better known as AIDS, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 35-year-old died on June 16 after she was diagnosed with meningitis and several blood infections that turned her body septic and reportedly caused it to shut down.

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The former child star died earlier this month at age 35.
Source: mega

The former child star died earlier this month at age 35.

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According to a Los Angeles medical examiner's report, Chase, who also went by Daveigh Schwallier, also suffered from "chronic polysubstance use," which the Mayo Clinic describes as "using more than one substance and following a pattern of use that affects your health and quality of life."

Her father, John David Schwallier, told the New York Times that she had been homeless at the time and had struggled with drugs since the age of 13. He also admitted he had not spoken with her in many years.

Chase made a name for herself as a child star in the early 2000s, with starring roles in Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Donnie Darko, The Ring, Spirited Away and HBO's Big Love.

More to come... this is a developing story.

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