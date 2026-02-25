EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt Lifts the Lid on Secret Cheating Scandal With SIX OTHER WOMEN — and How He Won Back Wife Heidi After 'Nuclear' Meltdown
Feb. 25 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Spencer Pratt lifted the lid on a secret cheating scandal with six other women that made then-girlfriend Heidi Montag suffer a "nuclear" meltdown, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Pratt, who was famously labeled one of America's most hated people in a 2011 Hollywood Reporter poll, made the jaw-dropping admission in his new book, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions From a Reality TV Villain.
What Did Spencer Pratt Do With Six Women?
While out for the evening, Pratt was tipped off that Montag was telling people he was "obsessed with her," which made him see red.
Determined to get even, he decided to "put on a show" by dancing with "six different girls in thirty minutes."
"A rotating cast of backup dancers for my pity party," he writes. "None of them mattered. They were just bodies to put between me and my feelings."
When Montag caught wind of the spectacle, she stormed over to her man to confront him.
'The Light' in Heidi Montag's Eyes 'Went Out'
Pratt admits he kept "dancing" and "pretending he didn't see her coming," as he "bitterly" thought it was "showtime."
When Montag tapped his shoulder, he could no longer avoid the inevitable showdown.
She demanded to know what "the hell" he was doing, to which he sarcastically shot back, "Dancing. Is that okay?"
The long-standing reality villain pens he asked why she was "telling everyone" he was obsessed with her. She doubled down on the assertion and blasted him for not speaking with her about his issue instead of doing "whatever this pathetic display" was.
"The light in her eyes... went out," he states. "And I knew with the kind of certainty that makes you sick, that I'd just destroyed something beautiful."
What Was Heidi Montag's Response to Spencer Pratt?
An emotionally-charged Montag stormed off, and the next morning, Pratt was hit with a new sense of dread when he tried to call her to "fix" the situation.
"I reached for my phone," he claims. "Dialed Heidi's number. One ring, then: 'The number you have dialed is no longer in service.' She'd actually changed her number. Within hours."
Pratt notes he was then "completely awake" as he realized this "wasn't a normal ghosting."
"This wasn't blocking someone on MySpace or avoiding their calls," he continues. "This was the nuclear option – calling your carrier in the middle of the night and saying, 'I need a new number.'"
'The Wind' Was Knocked Out of Spencer Pratt
Pratt admits the "finality of it knocked the wind" out of him, leaving no chance for drunk calls or "apology voicemails." There was also no opportunity for him to "explain that I'd ruined everything because I was scared of how much she mattered."
"Days, weeks passed, and still, I couldn't stop thinking about Heidi," he laments. "Every minute of every day, she was there in my head like a blond poltergeist. The way her face had crumpled when she saw me doing Dancing with the Stars with Random Girl #3, throwing her in the air and catching her with her legs wrapped around my waist. The way she'd looked at me before I'd decided happiness was for the weak.
"D-----, SPENCER," he writes.
Despite the tumultuous fallout, Pratt eventually wooed her back into his arms, and the pair remain married to this day.