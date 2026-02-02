Spencer Pratt Couldn't Keep Up! Ex-MTV Villain Claims Kris Jenner Personally Called Him to Help Launch Family's Reality Show — But He Turned the Famous Momager Down

In his new book The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain, Pratt recalls riding in the car with Brody Jenner when his stepmom, Kris, called him.

Brody said: "It's my stepmom. That's... random. Why is she calling?"

"It seemed like they barely had a relationship," Pratt writes. "He chatted with Kris Jenner for a minute and then handed the phone over to me."

Pratt goes on to note Brody insisted Kris wanted to speak with him which Brody thought was "weird."