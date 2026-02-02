Spencer Pratt Couldn't Keep Up! Ex-MTV Villain Claims Kris Jenner Personally Called Him to Help Launch Family's Reality Show — But He Turned the Famous Momager Down
Spencer Pratt has shared Kris Jenner wanted his help to get Keeping Up With the Kardashians off the ground, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
What's more is that after she asked him for his assistance, the reality star turned her down.
A 'Weird' Request
In his new book The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain, Pratt recalls riding in the car with Brody Jenner when his stepmom, Kris, called him.
Brody said: "It's my stepmom. That's... random. Why is she calling?"
"It seemed like they barely had a relationship," Pratt writes. "He chatted with Kris Jenner for a minute and then handed the phone over to me."
Pratt goes on to note Brody insisted Kris wanted to speak with him which Brody thought was "weird."
Spencer Pratt Left 'Genuinely Confused' By Kris Jenner's Call
Pratt claims Kris' voice was "purring" through the phone as she said she wanted to do what he had attempted to do with a show about Brody's family with hers.
"What do you think?" he claimed she asked him. "Wanna team up, make TV magic?"
Pratt notes he was "genuinely confused," but Kris kept pushing, saying it would be about "my daughters and Bruce (Jenner) – they're dying to do it."
The Laguna Beach star also claimed Bruce had showed up to shoots for the other show as Brody's parent, and "editors said 'absolutely not' to every scene."
Why Did Spencer Pratt Turn Down Kris Jenner's Offer?
According to Pratt, Bruce, now known as Caitlin Jenner, had the "on-screen charisma of drywall."
"So why would we center a whole show on that energy?" he states.
Pratt also took issue with where the Kardashians lived, as they resided in Calabassas, a.k.a. the Valley.
"And don't even get me started on the Valley," he writes. "The Valley was where dreams went to die in the cul-de-sac. Strip malls, wine moms, Chilis' happy hour. It was the anti-Malibu. Who the h--- would want to watch this?"
Pratt clearly realizes his insight was wrong, as he details a "spoiler alert" that "everyone" would end up wanting to watch that show. He ended up getting off the call with Kris and remembers he and Brody bursting "into laughter" as he opted to pass on Kris' idea.
Spencer Pratt's Regret Over Not Doing 'KUWTK'
Pratt clearly has some regrets about the decision, given the huge success KUWTK became.
"I have replayed that moment in my head probably forty million times," he writes. "That 'choose your own adventure' moment when we picked the path that definitely wasn't a billion-dollar empire."
Kris ended up teaming up with Ryan Seacrest to make the show.
"He had American Idol clout, a first-look deal with E!, and – not to mention – the ability to recognize a huge opportunity when it was handed to him on a silver platter," Pratt shares.
He adds that if he'd said "yes" he "would have been an executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
"I'd own a yacht. I'd have f--- you money. Instead, I have f--- me money. Which is to say: no money. Which is exactly what you get when you think you're too good for the Valley."