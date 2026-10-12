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Home > True Crime > Animal Cruelty

South Carolina Man Charged After Being Accused of Sexual Acts With Family Dog — And Could Face Up to 5 Years Behind Bars

Fox allegedly sexually assaulted his dog in January.
Source: BEAUFORT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER/UNSPLASH

Fox allegedly sexually assaulted his dog in January.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

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A man in South Carolina was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting his dog, RadarOnline.com can report.

Earlier this month, Patrick Joseph Fox, 39, was detained and charged with "buggery," which is a felony in the state.

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An Anonymous Tip

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The investigation was prompted by an anonymous tip.
Source: BEAUFORT COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

The investigation was prompted by an anonymous tip.

Back in February, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received an anonymous tip about Fox's online history, according to a report.

The tip was originally submitted to the state's office from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After reviewing the tip, the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for Fox's house.

Authorities finally executed it on October 7.

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Fox Is Arrested

Fox was arrested after being accused of disturbing acts with his dog.
Source: UNSPLASH

Fox was arrested after being accused of disturbing acts with his dog.

After the search warrant was executed, authorities arrested the 39-year-old for a separate crime. Cops uncovered evidence of a January incident where Fox allegedly subjected his family dog to disturbing acts.

He is currently incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center and is held on a $5,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 5 years in prison. He could also be ordered to pay fines of up to $5,000.

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Fox’s Separate Investigation

Fox is still being investigated on the original tip.
Source: UNSPLASH

Fox is still being investigated on the original tip.

Authorities are still investigating the 39-year-old regarding the February tip.

According to the NCMEC’s website, individuals can submit anonymous CyberTips about "suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sexual abuse material, child s-x tourism, child s-x trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet."

The specifics of the tip regarding Fox’s internet history have not been revealed.

Officials will reveal more information if it comes.

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The NCMEC receives millions of annual reports.
Source: UNSPLASH

The NCMEC receives millions of annual reports.

The NCMEC receives many reports annually. The organization reports that in 2023, it received more than 36.2 million tips – a 12 percent spike since one year before. Additionally, NCMEC was notified of 300 percent more online enticement incidents in 2023 than in 2021.

There is less research regarding the frequency of "buggery," because it's "generally considered rare and unworthy of serious research or debate."

"Additionally, reports of animal cruelty are often perceived as less important to investigate or prosecute," reads one research report.

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