South Carolina Man Charged After Being Accused of Sexual Acts With Family Dog — And Could Face Up to 5 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
A man in South Carolina was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting his dog, RadarOnline.com can report.
Earlier this month, Patrick Joseph Fox, 39, was detained and charged with "buggery," which is a felony in the state.
An Anonymous Tip
Back in February, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received an anonymous tip about Fox's online history, according to a report.
The tip was originally submitted to the state's office from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
After reviewing the tip, the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for Fox's house.
Authorities finally executed it on October 7.
Fox Is Arrested
After the search warrant was executed, authorities arrested the 39-year-old for a separate crime. Cops uncovered evidence of a January incident where Fox allegedly subjected his family dog to disturbing acts.
He is currently incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center and is held on a $5,000 bond.
If he is found guilty, he could face up to 5 years in prison. He could also be ordered to pay fines of up to $5,000.
Fox’s Separate Investigation
Authorities are still investigating the 39-year-old regarding the February tip.
According to the NCMEC’s website, individuals can submit anonymous CyberTips about "suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sexual abuse material, child s-x tourism, child s-x trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet."
The specifics of the tip regarding Fox’s internet history have not been revealed.
Officials will reveal more information if it comes.
Data of CyberTips and Animal Abuse Cases
The NCMEC receives many reports annually. The organization reports that in 2023, it received more than 36.2 million tips – a 12 percent spike since one year before. Additionally, NCMEC was notified of 300 percent more online enticement incidents in 2023 than in 2021.
There is less research regarding the frequency of "buggery," because it's "generally considered rare and unworthy of serious research or debate."
"Additionally, reports of animal cruelty are often perceived as less important to investigate or prosecute," reads one research report.