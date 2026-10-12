South Carolina Man Charged After Being Accused of Sexual Acts With Family Dog — And Could Face Up to 5 Years Behind Bars

Back in February, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received an anonymous tip about Fox's online history, according to a report.

The tip was originally submitted to the state's office from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After reviewing the tip, the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for Fox's house.

Authorities finally executed it on October 7.