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Home > Celebrity > Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Brutally Mocked by Critics After Announcing 2028 Presidential Run Plans: 'We Aren't a Serious Country'

Soulja Boy shared the issues he wants to focus on as president.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Soulja Boy shared the issues he wants to focus on as president.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Soulja Boy has announced his desire to run for president in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"SOULJA BOY 2028," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation."

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An Unexpected Announcement

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Soulja may run for president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Soulja Boy may run for president in 2028.

"I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I'm exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service," Soulja Boy added.

The musician wrote that his main areas of focus will be reforming the criminal justice system, economic opportunity, and the education system alongside AI and technology's future.

In October 2025, Soulja Boy seemed against AI, calling it "sick" in an Instagram story. "What type of world are we living in for real, these videos is looking realer and realer by the day.’’

But the Crank Dat hitmaker's stance appeared to shift only months later, when he collaborated with Bland AI, a platform that automates phone calls.

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Social Media Reacts: 'What Is This Timeline?'

The post has received mixed reactions.
Source: MEGA

The post has received mixed reactions.

The post has gone viral across social media, with thousands of users giving their thoughts.

"At this point, welcome Mr. President," one person commented on the post. "First rapper to have ChatGPT write his presidential candidate statement," a second user added.

"What is this timeline?" another user asked, and one raged, "We aren't a serious country."

Soulja Boy has toyed with his own future candidacy before 2026.

In 2019, he appeared on SNL and acted in a sketch where he was running for president.

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The Controversial Crypto Ball

The rapper received backlash for accepting Trump's invite to the inaugural Crypto Ball.
Source: MEGA

The rapper received backlash for accepting President Trump's invite to the inaugural Crypto Ball.

The music star has yet to announce an official candidacy or a political party. But in 2025, Soulja Boy received backlash after performing at the inaugural Crypto Ball.

"Trump put money in my pockets… Did Kamala call my f***g phone? Did Obama call my motherf***g phone?" he said on a livestream at the time, responding to criticism.

He added that the ball "wasn’t even a Trump event" and that the president wasn't present.

"Y'all can...cancel me all day," he said at the time.

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Second Rapper to Consider the Presidency

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Kanye West ran for president in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West ran for president in 2020.

If Soulja Boy is serious about launching a candidacy, he'll be the second rapper to run for president.

Kanye West, or "Ye," ran in 2020 after years of saying he wished to do so.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" West wrote on X, then Twitter.

The Heartless rapper ran under the "birthday" party instead of as a Republican, Democrat, or Independent.

Despite West's candidacy going viral and causing him to trend for days, he only ended up securing about 70,000 votes.

Years later, in November 2022, West announced he would try his luck again in 2024, but this didn't come to fruition.

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