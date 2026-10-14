Soulja Boy Brutally Mocked by Critics After Announcing 2028 Presidential Run Plans: 'We Aren't a Serious Country'

"I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I'm exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service," Soulja Boy added.

The musician wrote that his main areas of focus will be reforming the criminal justice system, economic opportunity, and the education system alongside AI and technology's future.

In October 2025, Soulja Boy seemed against AI, calling it "sick" in an Instagram story. "What type of world are we living in for real, these videos is looking realer and realer by the day.’’

But the Crank Dat hitmaker's stance appeared to shift only months later, when he collaborated with Bland AI, a platform that automates phone calls.