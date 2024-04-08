Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Demands $10 Million From Blueface Over Claims About Her Child
Soulja Boy’s girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez told a court she deserves a 7-figure judgment from Blueface for spreading alleged lies about her and her child.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Martinez asked the court to award her $10.2 million in damages from the currently incarcerated rapper.
She requested $250k for future loss of earnings, $2.5 million for pain and suffering, $2.5 million for emotional distress and another $5 million in punitive damages.
Martinez had Blueface served with her defamation lawsuit on January 7, 2024, in Koreatown. Blueface was taken into custody for violating probation in one of his criminal cases a couple of days later.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Blueface’s current release date is listed as July 2024.
Martinez accused the rapper of failing to respond to the lawsuit despite being served with the legal papers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in her lawsuit, Martinez said she was dragged into an online beef between Soulja and Blueface. The two rappers started arguing over who would win in a Verzuz — a concert where two artists battle each other by performing their greatest hits.
During the back and forth, Blueface claimed he had sexual relations with Martinez the day before her March 2022 baby shower. Soulja and Martinez are seen in photos together taken at the baby shower.
Blueface said, “Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," and "What's old about your baby mama sucking my d---."
Martinez admitted to sleeping with Blueface in 2018 but denied sleeping with him recently. In addition, she claimed they always wore protection.
After Blueface made his claims about Martinez, her lawyer sent him a cease and desist demanding he delete all the claims from his social media
Martinez said Blueface did not respond well to the letter. She said he took to Twitter to attack her. He wrote, “Nobody ever said your name ... I don't even know who you are."
Martinez claimed the Blueface’s comment led to others sending her death threats. She said the entire ordeal caused her to see doctors and be prescribed medicine to deal with the stress.
For his part, Soulja was recently ordered to pay an ex-girlfriend a six-figure sum over alleged abuse and is still fighting two other lawsuits over similar claims.