Soulja Boy's Ex-GF Suing Over Alleged Beating That Led to Miscarriage Demands $10 Million in Court
Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend who sued the rapper over an alleged beating that she said led to her miscarriage in 2015 is now demanding $10 million in damages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that she is seeking $5 million for "pain, suffering, and inconvenience" as well as another $5 million for "emotional distress."
Lawyer Neama Rahmani, who submitted the latest request for his client, filed the original suit against the Love & Hip Hop alum on behalf of an unnamed Jane Doe in May 2021.
Doe alleged that she endured several beatings over the years, citing an instance in 2015 when she claimed they lived together.
The plaintiff claimed that he grew violent following a "simple conversation" during which he allegedly "quickly became irate and violent."
"During their conversation, (Way) began to punch (Doe) in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet," according to the original filing, claiming he allegedly continued to kick her all over and struck her stomach.
"Soon thereafter, (Doe) suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term," per the docs.
According to the lawsuit, which cites multiple causes of action, including domestic violence, negligence, assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, the former couple's relationship began in 2007 and was hot and cold.
After time apart, they reconciled in 2014 until mid-2019 when she decided to leave, Doe stated due to no longer being able to endure the alleged repeated abuse.
RadarOnline.com should note the Crank That hitmaker denied all allegations when he responded to the original lawsuit.
"I don't expect that her identity must be revealed," Rahmani previously said about the filing under a legal pseudonym. "But she understands the facts of the complaint are such that folks will be able to ascertain who she is, and she will move forward even if her identity is revealed."
More recently, RadarOnline.com learned in Oct. 2023 that his public former flame Kayla Myers sped up efforts to collect a 6-figure sum from the rapper stemming from a civil lawsuit after accusing him of bashing her head with a gun at a 2019 house party. He denied the claims.
In 2021, another Jane Doe took legal action against Way, stating in court docs that she worked as his personal assistant before they began a consensual relationship that she claimed took a scary turn.
She alleged that he sexually abused her, beat her, held her hostage and did not pay her wages she was owed. A spokesperson said at the time, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman ... this is non-sense!!!"
He is headed to trial in July for that matter.