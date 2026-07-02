EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Loren Spills All on Sex and Love — Including How Screen Siren Put Groper Marlon Brando in His Place

When Marlon Brando got too handsy on the set of 1967's A Countess From Hong Kong, Sophia Loren put him in his place.

"I turned in all tranquility and blew in his face, like a cat stroked the wrong way, and said, 'Don't you ever dare to do that again. Never again,'" she recalled.

RadarOnline.com can reveal she was unafraid to stand up for herself, even against one of Hollywood's biggest stars. "He never did it again, but it was very difficult working with him after that."