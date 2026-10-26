Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds Spark Romance Rumors After Cozy Dinner Date as He Moves on From Minka Kelly
Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Sofia Vergara and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have sparked romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands during a late-night dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 24.
The pair were joined by friends, but their affectionate interaction quickly drew attention.
According to photos obtained by TMZ and reported by Page Six, Reynolds, 39, held Vergara's hand across the table as the 54-year-old actress smiled and laughed.
Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, and another male friend were also part of the group.
Neither Vergara nor Reynolds has confirmed that they are dating, and representatives for both had not responded to requests for comment as of the reports.
Reynolds’ Reported Split From Minka Kelly
Reynolds and Minka Kelly first connected through a mutual friend in 2022 and were together for roughly four years. Their last public appearance as a couple came at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Their split became public Oct. 7, when a source close to the former couple confirmed to People that they had recently separated. No reason for the breakup was given.
The two began dating in 2022 after a mutual friend introduced them. They largely kept their relationship private but occasionally shared moments on social media and attended events together.
Reynolds was previously married to musician Aja Volkman. They finalized their divorce in March 2024 and share four children.
Kelly and Reynolds had continued to appear close earlier this year. In July, Kelly shared a birthday tribute to Reynolds that included his children, while the pair were also seen together in an August social media post.
Sofia Vergara’s Relationship History
Vergara's most recent confirmed marriage was to actor Joe Manganiello. They married in 2015, announced their separation in July 2023, and finalized their divorce in 2024.
Manganiello has recently revisited their marriage in his memoir, Bloodlines, including details about the autoimmune illness he experienced during their relationship. Vergara has not publicly responded in detail to his claims.
Vergara was also previously linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman following her divorce. She was widely linked to jewelry executive Douglas Chabbott, but in February 2026 she said she was single and described Chabbott as one of her best friends.
Before Manganiello, Vergara was married to her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez, from 1991 to 1993, and they share a son, Manolo. She later dated Nick Loeb, with whom she became engaged, before their 2014 split.
For now, the Beverly Hills dinner is only a sighting, not confirmation of a romance. Neither Vergara nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the dating speculation.