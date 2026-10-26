Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds Spark Romance Rumors After Cozy Dinner Date as He Moves on From Minka Kelly

Sofia Vergara and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have sparked romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands during a late-night dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 24.

The pair were joined by friends, but their affectionate interaction quickly drew attention.

According to photos obtained by TMZ and reported by Page Six, Reynolds, 39, held Vergara's hand across the table as the 54-year-old actress smiled and laughed.

Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, and another male friend were also part of the group.

Neither Vergara nor Reynolds has confirmed that they are dating, and representatives for both had not responded to requests for comment as of the reports.