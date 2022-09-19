“She called up from London to say she had a gentleman friend in Florida who likes company, but he likes younger girls and she heard I was very reputable and had the best models in the industry,” recalled Gristina. “I was at a hockey game with my kids when the call came in.”

“Afterward, I did a little digging and my friend told me to stay away because they ‘kiddle-fiddle.’”

“That’s the word my pal used. If I had known more at the time I would have turned him in.”