Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > SNL
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Drugs Shock As Chris Redd Comes Clean About Being Hooked on Pills — And Dealing Them to Co-Stars!

Chris Redd has revealed 'Saturday Night Live' drug shock, detailing pill addiction and dealing pills to fellow cast members.
Source: MEGA

Chris Redd has revealed 'Saturday Night Live' drug shock, detailing pill addiction and dealing pills to fellow cast members.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is coming clean about his secret addiction to prescription pills during his time on the show – and cops to dealing drugs to his fellow cast members.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, in a tearful Instagram video, the 40-year-old comic also admitted his substance abuse fueled his scandalous fling with the ex-wife of close friend Kenan Thompson – his castmate on SNL from 2017 to 2022.

He also played Thompson's brother on the sitcom Kenan, which ran from 2021 to 2022.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Secret Side Hustle Revealed

Article continues below advertisement
Chris Redd said Christina Evangeline supported him during a dark period that strained his friendship with Kenan Thompson.
Source: MEGA

Chris Redd said Christina Evangeline supported him during a dark period that strained his friendship with Kenan Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

Without naming names, Redd confessed he had a side hustle supplying Adderall to his SNL costars.

"I was even selling... to some of my castmates," he said, before adding: "I'm not gonna snitch on y'all motherf--kers."

He also said his "pill problems and issues" drove him into the arms of Thompson's ex, Christina Evangeline, 36. Redd claimed his time on the show was a dark period in his life, marked by panic attacks and social isolation – and only Evangeline came to his rescue, causing a deep rift between him and Thompson, 47, his close friend.

"[Christina] helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently," he revealed. "And in that time, we fell in love."

"I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together," he said. "I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them."

Article continues below advertisement

Chose Love, Paid the Price

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Chevy Chase's documentary has backfired as his attempt to rebrand a bad-boy image crashes.

EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase's Documentary Blows Up in His Face — How Hated Comic's Dreams of Rebranding Bad-Boy Image Crashed and Burned

Split photos of Prince William and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's 'Battle Plan' to Heal Rift with Prince William Before His Brother Takes the Throne

Article continues below advertisement
Thompson and Evangeline split in 2021 and filed for divorce in June 2022 after a decade of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Thompson and Evangeline split in 2021 and filed for divorce in June 2022 after a decade of marriage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"I don't feel (like a) player for this at all," he added through tears. "But I did choose love."

Evangeline began dating the brunette beauty in early 2022, and "by the time everybody found out, the world found out, I was out of [SNL]," he said.

Thompson and Evangeline, who share two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, split in 2021 and filed for divorce in June 2022 after a decade of marriage.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.