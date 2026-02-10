EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Drugs Shock As Chris Redd Comes Clean About Being Hooked on Pills — And Dealing Them to Co-Stars!

Without naming names, Redd confessed he had a side hustle supplying Adderall to his SNL costars.

"I was even selling... to some of my castmates," he said, before adding: "I'm not gonna snitch on y'all motherf--kers."

He also said his "pill problems and issues" drove him into the arms of Thompson's ex, Christina Evangeline, 36. Redd claimed his time on the show was a dark period in his life, marked by panic attacks and social isolation – and only Evangeline came to his rescue, causing a deep rift between him and Thompson, 47, his close friend.

"[Christina] helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently," he revealed. "And in that time, we fell in love."

"I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together," he said. "I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them."