Sky News Reporter Slams Trump's Regime as Xenophobic After Being Ordered to 'Go Back to Your Own Country' by White House Attack Dog Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sky News reporter Martha Kelner has responded after being bashed by MAGA loyalist and White House attack dog Marjorie Taylor Greene during a heated exchange. The crazed far-right politician was captured telling Kelner off after she was asked to comment on the much-talked about Signal scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: C-SPAN Greene went off on Sky News reporter Martha Kelner during a heated exchange.

As Kelner started to ask a question, Greene interjected and asked: “Wait, what country are you from?” After Kelner told her she was from the UK, Greene lost her mind. "We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting," she raged. "Why don’t you go back to your country? We have a major migrant problem... you should care about your own borders.” Greene added: “I don’t care about your fake news,” and then proceeded to asked another reporter for a “relevant question."

Source: C-SPAN Kelner attempted to ask Greene about the Signal scandal.

“This is an American journalist,” Greene announced, however, the journalist urged the U.S. representative to answer Kelner's question. Green responded: “I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network." Kelner has now spoken out following the exchange, as she told MailOnline: "It was an exercise in deflection. I did expect her to take that tone with me. I didn't take it personally and I'm not a victim."

Source: MarthaKelner/X Kelner hit back following the exchange and accused the MAGA loyalist of being 'anti-British.'

She continued: "The footage has gone viral and had millions and millions of views here in the US and in the UK. I've had messages from people all around the world – but particularly from Americans, saying 'We're embarrassed' and that 'she doesn't represent our views.'" Kelner added: "There's an anti-British and an anti-Europe thing in this administration. Her shouting at a journalist and being so rude in one of America's most important institutions is not a good look." While President Donald Trump has flaunted his love for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Kelner suggested Greene's tantrum proves what MAGA supporters truly think of the UK.

She claimed: "Marjorie Taylor Greene knew where I was from. There's an anti-British and an anti-Europe thing in this administration. "In many ways it just echoes what JD Vance was saying when he appeared at the Munich Security Conference, which is that he doesn't particularly value the relationship with Europe, and perhaps the relationship with Britain as well." In February, while speaking in Munich, Vice President Vance claimed immigration and the apparent lack of free speech is a greater threat to the UK and Europe than Russia.

Source: MEGA Kelner claimed she received support after the confrontation, with many ripping Greene's 'embarrassing' behavior.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Despite the tense encounter, Kelner reveals she followed Greene to push her to answer: "I followed because she'd still not answered the questions. I think you owe it to your audience to keep asking those questions until you get an answer that is satisfying and just attacking me is not addressing the issue at hand." "Yes, she's very vocal, but she does also represent the MAGA movement," Kelner said. "She is arguably their most visible spokesperson and she represents the views of a lot of people in the Trump Administration." Kelnser continued: "What they're doing at the moment is attacking journalists and trying to discredit journalists. You've seen that with the way that they've attacked Jeffrey Goldberg, who has been pretty responsible in in his reporting in The Atlantic. "It was an exercise in deflection but attacking journalists is not going to make us go away. We're still going to be there. We're still going to be asking the questions."