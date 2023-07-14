Singer Miguel Settles Divorce With Ex-wife Nazanin Mandi, 'Iron-clad' Prenup Enforced

Singer Miguel and his ex Nazanin Mandi have reached a settlement in their divorce — bringing an end to a relationship that started when he was only 18, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miguel has informed the court that the parties have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … including support, the original of which is being made or has been submitted to the Court. I request that the court approve the agreement.”