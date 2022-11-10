Singer Miguel Says He & Estranged Wife Nazanin Mandi Have 'Ironclad' Prenup After Divorce Bombshell
Singer Miguel stated that he and his estranged wife Nazanin Mandi signed an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement before their three-year marriage ended, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The Sure Thing crooner agreed with Mandi that "irreconcilable differences" was the reason behind their split in his response filed by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, indicating their proceedings may be cut and dry.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Miguel had recruited one of Hollywood's biggest divorce attorneys to his team, informing the Los Angeles court of his decision to hire Spector on October 14.
Spector notably served as Amber Heard's attorney in her divorce from Johnny Depp. She also famously represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife, Nicole Young, in their divorce war.
There is one inconsistency in this new filing, however, as Mandi listed their date of separation as "to be determined" while Miguel wrote August 1, 2022, as the official end.
The date of their legal separation could become a hot point, as sole and separate property that he earned in a certain timeframe may be brought into question in the divorce proceedings.
Mandi and Miguel must agree on a date because it will also determine the length of time either will have to pay spousal support.
Child support will not be an issue considering the exes don't share any kids together.
Insiders close to the exes said their breakup is amicable, The Blast first reported on Wednesday, but both Miguel and Mandi need to determine all of their financials and divide any "community property" before they can move forward.
Before her initial filing for the dissolution of their union in October, the pair went public with their separation in September 2021.
"After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well," a rep said on their behalf.
Miguel and Mandi were high school sweethearts and they got engaged in 2016, later exchanging their vows at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, in November 2018.
Following their separation, however, they were briefly back together in February 2022 before calling it quits for good.