Singer Miguel Says He & Estranged Wife Nazanin Mandi Have 'Ironclad' Prenup After Divorce Bombshell

The date of their legal separation could become a hot point, as sole and separate property that he earned in a certain timeframe may be brought into question in the divorce proceedings.

Mandi and Miguel must agree on a date because it will also determine the length of time either will have to pay spousal support.

Child support will not be an issue considering the exes don't share any kids together.

Insiders close to the exes said their breakup is amicable, The Blast first reported on Wednesday, but both Miguel and Mandi need to determine all of their financials and divide any "community property" before they can move forward.