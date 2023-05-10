Singer Miguel Ready To Wrap Up Divorce From Ex Nazanin, Hands Over Finances
Singer Miguel has handed over his financial records to his estranged wife Nazanin Mandi in an attempt to move the case along, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miguel has informed the court he has provided Nazanin with his bank statements and a list of his assets/debts.
The move is required before parties start negotiating a settlement. Nazanin has yet to produce her records. The case has been at a standstill since November 2022, which led some to believe the couple may have reconciled yet again.
However, Miguel’s move in court shows he’s ready to wrap up the divorce and move on with his life.
As we previously reported, back in October 2022, Nazanin filed for divorce after 3 years of marriage. In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
Nazanin did not list the date of separation in her paperwork. The couple originally met when she was 18.
In his response, filed by powerhouse attorney Samantha Spector, Miguel agreed that the divorce was necessary and cited “irreconcilable differences” as Nazanin did.
Miguel listed the date of separation as August 1, 2022, which was different than what Nazanin put in her petition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miguel and Nazanin have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. Back in January 2022, the couple reconciled after announcing they had split months prior.
In October 2021, the couple released a joint statement reading, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."
It only took a couple of weeks before the pair was spotted having a romantic dinner in Downtown Los Angeles.
The two got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. They do not have any children together.