EXCLUSIVE: Why Simon Cowell's Sexiest Confession Yet Has Left TV Mogul's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Squirming

There's one talent Simon Cowell refuses to judge – a couple having sex.

On a recent episode of the podcast How to Fail, the America's Got Talent judge recounted how he almost became The X-Rated Factor judge during a particularly crazy interaction with a fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"One time – it’s a true story – I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and he said, 'You know I love your show. Would you take a picture?'" 65-year-old Cowell recalled.

He took the photo with the fan, who then proposed an offer hard for the blunt Brit to refuse.