Simon Cowell
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Simon Cowell's Sexiest Confession Yet Has Left TV Mogul's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Squirming

simon cowell sexiest confession lauren silverman squirming
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell's sexiest confession yet has left his fiancée Lauren Silverman squirming.

June 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

There's one talent Simon Cowell refuses to judge – a couple having sex.

On a recent episode of the podcast How to Fail, the America's Got Talent judge recounted how he almost became The X-Rated Factor judge during a particularly crazy interaction with a fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"One time – it’s a true story – I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and he said, 'You know I love your show. Would you take a picture?'" 65-year-old Cowell recalled.

He took the photo with the fan, who then proposed an offer hard for the blunt Brit to refuse.

X-Rated Offer

simon cowell sexiest confession lauren silverman squirming
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell revealed he once turned down $150,000 to judge a couple's sex.

He said: "'This is my wife. Nice to meet you. Um, would you judge us having sex?'"

The flummoxed Cowell said: "'Are you winding me up?’They went, ‘No, we’ll pay you.'

"It actually was a lot of money. I thought, 'Do I? No, I just can't do it.' It was $150,000."

Our source said: "Simon doesn't mind sharing these stories, but they leave his fiancée Lauren squirming in visible discomfort when he tells them at parties and around friends."

And the sex-judging is not the only bizarre proposition he's gotten from fans that gives Cowell plenty of party anecdotes.

"People used to ask me to be rude to them," the gruff music producer shared.

Bizarre Requests

simon cowell sexiest confession lauren silverman squirming
Source: MEGA

Cowell said fans have begged him to be rude – just to get the full experience of 'TV's Mr Nasty.'

He added: "I mean, literally they would come up and say you know, particularly in America, 'Will you be rude to me?' and I'm like 'No!'"

Cowell also claimed he's very shy, and being a celebrity actually helps him overcome his bashfulness.

"I can't go to a pre-party. It's the worst thing in the world making small talk with people I don't know," he admitted.

But being famous means there's automatically something to talk about.

Cowell said: "Instantly, they know you, you're talking about something I like – which is the shows, the artists, whatever – so it kind of helped me with my shyness."

