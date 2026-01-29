Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Finally Says Yes! Cowell, 66, 'Set to Dig Deep Into $600M Fortune' to Give 'Frustrated' Fiancée Lauren Silverman Her Dream Wedding

Simon Cowell plans to use his $600M fortune to fund Lauren Silverman's long-awaited dream wedding.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Talent show mogul Simon Cowell has been buzzing about finally tying the knot with longtime fiancée Lauren Silverman in the near future, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal he's ready to dig deep into his $600million pockets to give her the wedding of her dreams.

Silverman, now 48, dumped her fat-cat hubby Andrew Silverman, dad of her son Adam, following 10 years of marriage and jumped right into the 66-year-old X Factor boss' arms.

Ceremony Plans

Lauren Silverman is said to be preparing for a long-awaited wedding as Simon Cowell commits to finally tying the knot.
Source: MEGA

They've been billing and cooing since then. The pair share an 11-year-old son, Eric, and she's changed her last name to Cowell, saying, "I kept Silverman for Adam, 20, but now I don't really want to have my ex-husband's last name anymore," and it "just feels right" to take Cowell's moniker.

Now that she's officially a Cowell, the TV show tycoon is reportedly finally set to walk down the aisle and he's going to do it big-time.

"If it were up to Simon this would not be a big ceremony," noted a source.

Simon Demands Total Wedding Control

Now that Lauren is officially a Cowell, Simon is preparing to walk down the aisle.
Source: MEGA

"He doesn't particularly want to do this, but he knows Lauren really wants to and he's at a point where he feels like he ought to just do it and make her happy.

"She's gone and taken his last name already, even though they're only engaged. Simon is very happy about that and says he's totally committed to her and thinks it's great she has his name."

While sources said he doesn't want to deal with a wedding fuss, he's too take-charge to keep his mitts off.

"Most guys with that attitude would just be hands off and let the excited bride plan it, but not Simon," said the source.

Simon and Lauren share 11-year-old son, Eric.
Source: MEGA

The insider added: "He's already told her he will have 100 percent control, to the point it will even be a surprise to her.

"He insists it's going to be very soon, but he won't be pinned down for a date, so no one really believes it.

"He's also saying it will be a small guest list when it does happen, and that's hard to believe as well. It's going to be very tough to limit it since he's got so many friends and industry connections.

"No one will be shocked if this turns into the blingiest wedding of the year, assuming it finally happens the way he's promising."

