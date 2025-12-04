EXCLUSIVE: Commitment-Phobe Simon Cowell's Fiancée 'Majorly Pressuring Him Into Marriage' With One 'Single, Gutsy and Blatant' Public Move
Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Simon Cowell is under mounting pressure to finally set a wedding date after fiancée Lauren Silverman made what insiders tell RadarOnline.com was a bold, public statement designed to push him toward marriage.
The longtime couple, together for 15 years and engaged since 2021, have not married in secret, but Silverman, 48, has quietly taken the surname Cowell to launch her new Instagram account.
Lauren Silverman Adopts Cowell's Name
Those close to the pair say the move was intentional, symbolic, and designed to nudge the self-proclaimed former "forever bachelor" Cowell, 66, toward committing to a ceremony he has spent years avoiding.
Cowell and Silverman share an 11-year-old son, Eric, and she is said to have wanted to use the same name as both Cowell and their child ahead of the release of his new Netflix documentary, The Next Act.
With cameras following the music mogul as he builds a new boy band from scratch for the show, Silverman unexpectedly became part of the shoot.
A family source claimed: "Lauren knew full well that taking Simon's name publicly would send a message. After everything they have been through, she felt it was time for him to match her level of commitment."
"This wasn't subtle. It was gutsy, deliberate, and her way of saying, let's move forward," another insider claimed.
Silverman Goes Off on Cowell in New Documentary
Producers on The Next Act included Silverman more heavily than she initially wished.
"In the early cuts you really see how they operate – the arguments, the closeness, everything," a source who viewed the footage claimed. "It becomes obvious just how vital Lauren is in Simon's life."
Summing up her expanded role, a friend said, "This could really be Lauren's moment. She tried to stay out of the spotlight at first, but with cameras constantly around, showing the unfiltered reality of their relationship became unavoidable."
In one tense moment already teased in the trailer, Silverman storms out after an argument about attending a graduation ceremony for her older son, Adam, 17, from a previous relationship.
Turning to Cowell, who appears reluctant to join her, she says: "I never complain, I'm just there for you. That's what you do when you love somebody. Can I be un-mic'd?"
Simon replies: "Oh, Lauren." Footage also shows Cowell hooked to an IV drip for vitamins as the disagreement unfolds.
Despite the occasional friction, friends say the relationship has transformed Cowell's once-chaotic lifestyle.
A source claimed: "For years, he ran on nicotine, sleepless nights, and pure adrenaline. The idea of settling down really unnerved him, but Lauren grounded him in a way no one else managed."
The documentary also charts how Cowell rebuilt his life after his 2020 electric bike accident in Malibu, which left him requiring six hours of spinal surgery.
Friends say Silverman's role in his recovery was the turning point that led to his Barbados beach proposal a year later, witnessed by Eric and Adam.
The Bachelor Days Are Over
Silverman's influence is also felt creatively. She has long acted as an informal adviser on Cowell's TV projects and previously helped bring Robbie Williams and Ayda Field into The X Factor fold.
Now, as Cowell seeks what he calls a comeback moment, her presence in The Next Act highlights how entwined their lives have become.
A family friend summed up the mood, saying, "It's obvious to everyone that Simon has changed. Lauren adopting his name was her signal that it's time for him to put the bachelor days behind him."