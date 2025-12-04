EXCLUSIVE: Commitment-Phobe Simon Cowell's Fiancée 'Majorly Pressuring Him Into Marriage' With One 'Single, Gutsy and Blatant' Public Move

Those close to the pair say the move was intentional, symbolic, and designed to nudge the self-proclaimed former "forever bachelor" Cowell, 66, toward committing to a ceremony he has spent years avoiding.

Cowell and Silverman share an 11-year-old son, Eric, and she is said to have wanted to use the same name as both Cowell and their child ahead of the release of his new Netflix documentary, The Next Act.

With cameras following the music mogul as he builds a new boy band from scratch for the show, Silverman unexpectedly became part of the shoot.

A family source claimed: "Lauren knew full well that taking Simon's name publicly would send a message. After everything they have been through, she felt it was time for him to match her level of commitment."

"This wasn't subtle. It was gutsy, deliberate, and her way of saying, let's move forward," another insider claimed.