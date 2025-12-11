Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on His 'Changing Face' and Claims He's Only Ever Had Botox — 'I Looked Like A Weirdo’
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Simon Cowell has opened up about his changing face, which has alarmed fans, as he admitted, "I looked like a weirdo," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former American Idol judge is adamant he has never had a facelift, despite intense online speculation, and claims his varying looks are down to Botox.
'I've Never Had a Facelift'
Quizzed in a new interview if he’s ever had drastic surgery on his face, Cowell said: "Everyone always thinks I have, but I haven't. I used to have filler, but then one day I saw a picture of myself and thought, 'Oh God, I look like a real weirdo.' So I had everything dissolved."
The British music mogul has regularly stunned fans with his changing appearance.
Cosmetic surgery experts claim he's had work done on his jawline, neck, and eyebrows in a desperate bid to keep his youthful looks.
Elsewhere in the chat, Cowell also admitted he now prays every night after finding God.
'I'm Definitely Going to Heaven'
He confessed: "I pray every night, yeah. I believe that we have a guardian angel. I believe in God and in the powers of the universe. It's all combined. And I'm definitely going to heaven. I hope so.
"There'll be my old dogs, all my old friends, my mum and dad."
He also told how he bathes four times a day and gave an insight into how he looks after himself after losing about 40 pounds. However, Cowell insists he’s never used weight-loss drugs, saying all of his transformation has been down to hard work.
According to the popular TV judge, he trains every day, including doing hundreds of push-ups daily, and follows a strict 1,000-calorie-a-day limit when it comes to his diet.
The 66-year-old has cut out sugar, dairy, red meat, and gluten and does intermittent fasting, but does occasionally have a treat day. For breakfast, he has a fruit smoothie and porridge, and for lunch, he has "half a hot cross bun."
Wedding Bells On the Agenda
On if he'd ever used weight loss jabs, he said: "No, I've never been tempted, sorry..."
Cowell also opened up about fiancée Lauren Silverman, mother to his 11-year-old son Eric, and says they will one day finally tie the knot after he proposed on Christmas Eve in 2021.
He said, "I always shied away from saying it's going to happen whenever. When we decide to do it, it will be private, then people will know about it, but obviously, the fact that she talks about changing her name, it's quite obvious where all this is leading to.'
"We have a very, very close bond. I adore her. We are a very happy family, genuinely."
The couple first met in Barbados in 2004, but didn’t start dating until around 2012. They welcomed their son Eric in 2014.
Cowell met Silverman, 48, when she was still married to millionaire property developer Andrew Silverman.
Their affair became public – and Cowell's life changed – at the end of July 2013 when news broke of Lauren's pregnancy.
In 2015, Cowell said, "I'm not proud of the circumstances, I can't hold my head up about it."