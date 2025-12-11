Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on His 'Changing Face' and Claims He's Only Ever Had Botox — 'I Looked Like A Weirdo’

He confessed: "I pray every night, yeah. I believe that we have a guardian angel. I believe in God and in the powers of the universe. It's all combined. And I'm definitely going to heaven. I hope so.

"There'll be my old dogs, all my old friends, my mum and dad."

He also told how he bathes four times a day and gave an insight into how he looks after himself after losing about 40 pounds. However, Cowell insists he’s never used weight-loss drugs, saying all of his transformation has been down to hard work.

According to the popular TV judge, he trains every day, including doing hundreds of push-ups daily, and follows a strict 1,000-calorie-a-day limit when it comes to his diet.

The 66-year-old has cut out sugar, dairy, red meat, and gluten and does intermittent fasting, but does occasionally have a treat day. For breakfast, he has a fruit smoothie and porridge, and for lunch, he has "half a hot cross bun."