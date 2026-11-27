'The Real Fraud': MAGA Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Torched by Critics After Marjorie Taylor Greene Exposes Thanksgiving Photo Claim
Nov. 27 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
MAGA Trump impersonator Shawn Farash is facing backlash from both sides of the aisle after Marjorie Taylor Greene exposed his claim that her Thanksgiving photo was recycled from last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, known for his viral Donald Trump impression, accused the former congresswoman of faking her holiday post. Greene responded with receipts that proved otherwise.
Shawn Farash Claims MTG Photo Is Old
The controversy began Thursday evening when Farash posted on X that Greene's Thanksgiving photo was not from this year. He pointed to a football game visible on a television in the background.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is such a fraud...The Redskins did not play today. This is last year's game," Farash wrote, claiming the broadcast did not match the 2026 Thanksgiving NFL schedule.
"This picture isn't even from this year. Wonder what she's hiding?" he added. The post spread quickly, amplified by several prominent pro-Trump accounts.
MTG Fires Back With Metadata Receipts
Greene, who has split publicly with Trump since leaving Congress, fired back within hours with direct evidence.
She posted the metadata from her iPhone showing the photo was taken at 6:14 p.m. on November 26, 2026, along with a second image snapped seconds later showing a different scene on the television.
"Here is the meta data details of my Thanksgiving photo from yesterday. I did not post an old photo from last year," Greene wrote.
In the same post, she wrote, "You do realize during football games, they show NFL promotions and commercials, right? The real FRAUD is Shawn Farash and anyone spreading this outright petty and pathetic attempt to discredit and smear me."
Shaw Farash Admits He Was Wrong
On November 27, Farash publicly retracted his claim after reviewing Greene's metadata evidence.
"After reviewing the play, and in light of the Metadata that was posted, the photo appears to not be an old photo. I'll own it. I thought it was from last year. I got this one wrong," he wrote.
He added, "My bad Marge," but included a swipe at Greene over her recent criticism of the Army's plan to demolish a degraded explosives stockpile in Iowa.
The admission came after Greene's rebuttal drew criticism of Farash from MAGA supporters who had initially amplified his theory.
Critics Torch Impersonator Online
The fallout did not end with the retraction. Greene's label stuck as critics continued to hammer Farash online, echoing her claim that he was the real fraud and questioning his credibility as a MAGA commentator.
"The worst part of this isn’t that you got owned so hard, it’s that it was an effort for something so incredibly childish and pathetic," one person raged on X.
Another said, "You must live a very boring life, buddy," while a third commentator noted, "Too late. You’re a proven fraud and a complete a-shole.
The episode sparked a second claim from another pro-Trump account that circled a clock on a shelf behind Greene, arguing the time did not match the metadata. Greene responded that the clock was not working.
Greene later wrote, "MAGA is so stupid now, it's beyond repair," after facing two challenges to her Thanksgiving photos in less than a day.
Farash, who performs as Captain Deplorable and has built a large following on TikTok and X for his Trump impression, has not deleted his original posts.