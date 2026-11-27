Greene, who has split publicly with Trump since leaving Congress, fired back within hours with direct evidence.

She posted the metadata from her iPhone showing the photo was taken at 6:14 p.m. on November 26, 2026, along with a second image snapped seconds later showing a different scene on the television.

"Here is the meta data details of my Thanksgiving photo from yesterday. I did not post an old photo from last year," Greene wrote.

In the same post, she wrote, "You do realize during football games, they show NFL promotions and commercials, right? The real FRAUD is Shawn Farash and anyone spreading this outright petty and pathetic attempt to discredit and smear me."