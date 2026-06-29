Sharon Stone Describes Seeing 'Incredibly Bright White' Light in Near-Death Experience Before Feeling 'Kicked in Chest' as She Was Defibrillated

As the actress reflected on the medical crisis, which left her devoid of memory and riddled with mobility issues, she confessed she also had a spiritual experience that included being greeted by "dear ones who had passed," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sharon Stone revealed that she had a terrifying near-death experience after suffering from a stroke in 2001 .

Stone, 68, struggled to describe her experience, but said on CNN Podcasts' All There Is With Anderson Cooper, "I saw and felt myself being pulled upward into this incredibly bright white. But white doesn't exactly explain it. This light that is brighter than anything we've ever experienced, like moving directly into something bright as the sun, but not yellow."

According to the star, she began "whooshing upwards" before spotting her dead loved ones, "particularly dear ones who I had aided in their passing ... and I loved so much."

While Stone was happy to see her loved ones, she was jolted back to reality.

"All of a sudden I felt like I'd been kicked in the chest by a mule, you know, just, wow. And I expect they must have defibrillated me," she said.

After being jarred awake, and sitting straight up, Stone was informed she was being taken to a hospital, and then she passed out again.