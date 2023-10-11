Your tip
Shanquella Robinson's Family Has No Plans to Exhume Her Body 'As of Right Now,' Not Interested in Third Autopsy

shanquella robinson family attorney dont have plans to exhume body pp
Source: @its.quella_/Instagram

Shanquella Robinson's family isn't giving up on their fight for justice.

By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Shanquella Robinson's family attorney said their fight for justice is far from over after the 25-year-old's tragic death last year, revealing her loved ones still have "more questions than answers even at this point."

Their legal representative, Sue-Ann Robinson, told RadarOnline.com exclusively why they don't plan to have her body exhumed amid their ongoing pursuit.

shanquella robinson family attorney dont have plans to exhume body
Source: @its.quella_/Instagram

"I don't think a third autopsy is necessary for the exact reason I'm saying. It'll still be more compromised than the second one," attorney Sue-Ann Robinson explained.

"As of right now, a decision has not been made to do a third autopsy. I don't think a third autopsy is necessary for the exact reason I'm saying. It'll still be more compromised than the second one," Sue-Ann explained.

Federal prosecutors previously told the family in April that the evidence in the case wasn't enough for prosecution in Robinson's death last year in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorneys' Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina.

An autopsy conducted in North Carolina by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office had inconsistencies with a previous autopsy conducted in Mexico, which labeled the cause of death a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

shanquella robinson family attorney dont have plans to exhume body
Source: @its.quella_/Instagram

Shanquella died during a trip to Cabo in Oct. 2022.

The U.S. autopsy found no injuries to Robinson's spine, but it did find a hypoxic-ischemic brain injury.

"The discrepancy with the autopsy has to do with the fact that the FBI had local Mecklenburg County coroner do an autopsy after the body had already been embalmed for transport for burial," Sue-Ann told RadarOnline.com. "Of course, it's different."

Many social media sleuths have suspected at least one travel mate was involved in Shanquella's death as she was seen on video being beaten by a woman during the trip.

shanquella robinson family attorney dont have plans to exhume body
Source: @its.quella_/Instagram

Mexican authorities are waiting on the U.S. to proceed with the extradition of an American suspect.

Her worried mother was initially told Shanquella had alcohol poisoning, but the disturbing footage and autopsy revelations led to fears that she wasn't getting the full story.

Last November, Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect in the murder of Shanquella and extradition proceedings began in Mexico, which Sue-Ann confirmed have reached a screeching halt.

Mexico said they are waiting on the U.S. to proceed, she explained.

As we previously reported, Shanquella was only 25 when she died in October while staying in a luxury rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

As for how the public can help at this point, Sue-Ann told RadarOnline.com that "contacting the secretary of state and asking him to assign someone to prioritize the case" would be a start. She said that's where the family is "applying pressure."

"They take it day by day," Sue-Ann said of her family in the wake of Shanquella's death. "They've established a foundation, SBR Helping Hands, to kind of do projects for the community that go back to things that Shanquella was passionate about."

"The youth, community activities, and supporting high school students and things like that to kind of, not fill the void, but not allow it to take them down. But they're human."

"There's days where they don't want to leave the home," she explained. "They want Shanquella back."

