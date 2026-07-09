EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain's Work is Taking Wrecking Ball to Her Home Life — Star's Packed Schedule Putting Strain on Marriage
July 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
With a jam-packed schedule on the horizon, Shania Twain's marriage is being put to the test, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The country-pop artist, 60, is already promoting her upcoming album, Little Miss Twain, which will be released on July 24 after she ends her 12-night run opening for Harry Styles at London's Wembley Stadium.
Career Comeback Strains Happy Marriage
Now insiders claim that's left Shania little time for her hubby of 15 years, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.
"The most interesting thing about Shania and Frédéric's partnership and marriage is how little input he has on her huge musical choices," said a source. "He completely lets Shania chart her own path with that stuff and he doesn't meddle or offer passive-aggressive critiques of her artistic decisions.
"The result of this 'hands-off' approach can sometimes be magical, as it promises to be with Twain's new album.
"The album could reposition Shania on the country-pop landscape but she has to chase her music by herself because Frédéric is simply not a musical expert or impresario the way Shania's ex was."
Shared Heartbreak Sparked Their Romance
Her record producer-musician ex, Robert "Mutt" Lange, helped turn Shania into a chart-topper, writing and producing four of her hit albums, including Come On Over. Their marriage fell apart when he allegedly had an affair with Twain's close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Twain and Marie-Anne's now ex-husband, Frédéric, bonded over the betrayals and wed in January 2011.
Global Comeback Tests Their Marriage
"As mutually respectful as Shania and Frédéric's marriage has been, half the time they're both off doing their own thing with very little overlap, and they've managed to make that work," added an insider.
"That said, 2026 is shaping up to be an absolutely enormous year for Shania. She'll have to travel the globe to get the word out about her new music and reestablish herself as a performer who can still sell out arenas.
"It can't be easy for Frédéric to sit on the sidelines and watch Shania push herself to the limit night after night, but that's the path they've chosen.
"It's like Shania's walking a tightrope without a net. For now, that's what's working for them as the release of Shania's new album approaches."