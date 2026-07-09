EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain's Work is Taking Wrecking Ball to Her Home Life — Star's Packed Schedule Putting Strain on Marriage

Now insiders claim that's left Shania little time for her hubby of 15 years, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud.

"The most interesting thing about Shania and Frédéric's partnership and marriage is how little input he has on her huge musical choices," said a source. "He completely lets Shania chart her own path with that stuff and he doesn't meddle or offer passive-aggressive critiques of her artistic decisions.

"The result of this 'hands-off' approach can sometimes be magical, as it promises to be with Twain's new album.

"The album could reposition Shania on the country-pop landscape but she has to chase her music by herself because Frédéric is simply not a musical expert or impresario the way Shania's ex was."