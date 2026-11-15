Shane Gillis Reveals He Immediately Deleted Social Media After Controversial Gym Joke Sparked SNL Backlash: 'I Had a Severe Cortisol Spike'

The comedian admitted he never expected the reaction to be so intense, later discovering through that the fallout had taken a physical toll.

Shane Gillis revealed he immediately deleted his social media apps after facing a wave of backlash over his controversial joke on Saturday Night Live , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gillis then joked about how he had assessed the material, saying, "Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C- of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I call myself fat for f-----' ten minutes, that's it."

"The funniest part was… [the SNL producers] were like, 'What's going on with the monologue?' And I was like, 'It's not great. But I don't say anything bad,'" he told Rogan.

During the November 13 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Gillis reflected on the controversy surrounding his October 10 hosting appearance on SNL .

The controversy erupted when Gillis took aim at women's gym attire during his opening monologue.

"I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like w----- now?" he started.

"I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon... they're like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the c-----, and all combine at the b-------." Gillis added,

"And don't look. You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, because they are filming. I'm in the background of, like, 10 TikToks right now," he went on.