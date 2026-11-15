EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams Allegedly 'Plucked Teens From TV Audiences for Backstage Parties'

The allegations have emerged after Walliams lost a legal attempt to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct claims, including an allegation he sexually assaulted a girl aged 15.

He denies criminal wrongdoing and grooming young women.

A TV source claimed Walliams' behavior attracted attention among backstage employees, who allegedly became familiar with his interest in younger female audience members.

The insider alleged: "There was a pattern that became increasingly difficult for people working on the program to ignore. David would arrange for certain girls to sit where he could see them throughout the recording, and there was a feeling among staff that these weren't simply ordinary guests enjoying a television show.

"He appeared particularly interested in younger women and would sometimes make arrangements for them to come backstage afterward for parties, with some of the girls in their teens. He was essentially plucking them from the audience."