EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams Allegedly 'Plucked Teens From TV Audiences for Backstage Parties'
Nov. 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
David Walliams allegedly handpicked teenage girls from television audiences and invited them backstage during recordings of Britain's Got Talent, with a former production worker claiming the comedian used complimentary tickets to identify young women he wanted to meet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old children's author and former talent show judge, who appeared on the ITV program between 2012 and 2022, has been accused of using seats close to the judging panel to observe female guests before approaching selected individuals.
Disturbing Allegations
The allegations have emerged after Walliams lost a legal attempt to prevent reporting of sexual misconduct claims, including an allegation he sexually assaulted a girl aged 15.
He denies criminal wrongdoing and grooming young women.
A TV source claimed Walliams' behavior attracted attention among backstage employees, who allegedly became familiar with his interest in younger female audience members.
The insider alleged: "There was a pattern that became increasingly difficult for people working on the program to ignore. David would arrange for certain girls to sit where he could see them throughout the recording, and there was a feeling among staff that these weren't simply ordinary guests enjoying a television show.
"He appeared particularly interested in younger women and would sometimes make arrangements for them to come backstage afterward for parties, with some of the girls in their teens. He was essentially plucking them from the audience."
Special Access and Backstage Parties Spark Concern
The source claimed: "What made people uncomfortable was the apparent routine surrounding it. These girls would arrive with special access, sit near the judges, and potentially end up meeting David privately. It wasn't something that seemed to happen entirely by chance. People working behind the scenes noticed similarities between the guests, and there were conversations about why he was paying them so much attention."
These allegations have not been confirmed.
The allegations concern Walliams' time alongside Simon Cowell, 67, Amanda Holden, 55, and Alesha Dixon, 48, on the hugely popular ITV entertainment program.
According to a former showrunner, one teenage girl who worked as a judges' runner during 2018 reportedly became the focus of particular attention from Walliams.
The comedian allegedly began exchanging messages with the young employee and subsequently purchased an expensive present for her.
The worker is said to have expressed gratitude to a colleague, although the former runner questioned Walliams' motivations.
Towel Incident and Backstage Culture Under Fire
Another woman, identified only as Louisa, has separately alleged that Walliams appeared wearing a towel while she was backstage at a Britain's Got Talent audition in 2015.
The allegations have placed renewed scrutiny on the backstage culture surrounding one of Britain's most successful television talent competitions.
Walliams became a household name through his comedy partnership with Matt Lucas, 52, on Little Britain, before establishing a lucrative career writing children's books.
Massive Book Empire Crumbling Amid Denials
His literary successes include Gangsta Granny, The Boy in the Dress and Mr Stink, with worldwide sales exceeding 60 million copies.
His publisher, HarperCollins, ended its relationship with him in December 2025 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.
Walliams has disputed those allegations and maintained he was not informed of complaints or invited to participate in the investigation.
He has also rejected allegations of criminal activity and insisted he has never groomed young women.