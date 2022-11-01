'Her Attitude Horrified Everyone': Shakira ENRAGES Park Patrons After Skipping 90-Minute Line For Halloween Ride
Shakira isn't doing herself any favors. The troubled Colombian singer, 45, sparked outrage when she skipped the line for a popular Halloween attraction.
Shakira cut ahead of families who had been waiting for more than 90 minutes in the cue when she showed up with her children at the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eyewitnesses say the Hips Don't Lie singer's attitude and sense of entitlement made the situation even worse. "They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in," one park patron explained to Socialité.
"Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn't flinch. The organization said that they let in whoever they wanted," the person added.
Video captured the upsetting moment, showing the three-time Grammy winner being escorted through the crowd to the front of the line as people booed. Shakira — who appeared to be dressed up as a cheerleader — didn't seem phased by the negative reaction.
Instead of acknowledging the line, she kept a straight face and allowed her security to shove her through to the front. "The attitude is what horrifies all the attendees," another insider claimed. "Everyone was outraged because it is a very c----- image."
Shakira is used to facing criticism. The Waka Waka is facing 8 years in prison after Spanish prosecutors accused her of failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros (roughly $14.3 million) in taxes from 2012 to 2014.
Despite proclaiming her innocence, the judge ordered Shakira to stand trial.
As RadarOnline.com reported, her day in court will take place in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona, where she will face six counts of tax fraud. The trial date has not been set.
Before her legal issues were made public, Shakira's love life made headlines after her 11-year relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué ended in June.
She released a new song last month, in which she seemingly addressed her heartache over the split and the cheating rumors that allegedly broke them up.
Besides her courtroom woes, Shakira is also at war with Gerard over the custody of their two children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.