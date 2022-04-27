Shailene Woodley Looks Worse For Wear With Windblown Hair In First Sighting Since Second Aaron Rodgers Split
Shailene Woodley appeared tattered in her first outing since ending her relationship with Aaron Rodgers for the second time. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress seemed in good spirits, despite her appearance looking a mess while sporting unmanageable curly hair in New York City.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Shailene was seen walking around the Big Apple alone on Monday — just hours before it was revealed the two had called it quits again after trying to repair their engagement.
Keeping it casual despite being single in the city, the actress wore baggy jeans, a black t-shirt, white sneakers, and an unbuttoned denim jacket.
Aaron's ex-fiancée accessorized her after look with a black purse and chunky scarf. She did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring from the NFL star.
While she wasn't rocking her diamond, Shailene was also not sporting any makeup. Going for the natural look, the star — who has been outspoken about her hippie lifestyle — also appeared to go with the untamed, just rolled out of bed look.
Shailene's hair was so big that it looked like it could hold secrets. Wearing her highlighted blonde locks down and curly, the HBO actress left everyone staring at her wild and windblown hair.
Her hairdo was so distracting that it was hard to look away.
While she was walking alone, she was talking to someone. Shailene had her cell phone glued to her ear as she laughed and chatted with someone on the other end.
As Radar reported, the actress and Aaron tried to rekindle their romance to no avail.
"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron but she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change," an insider told E!
"There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again," the source added.
When they initially split in February, pals said the couple was "two very different people." They also claimed that Shailene and Aaron "are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions."
The two weren't broken up for long. Weeks later, they were spotted together again and never left each other's side.
It looks like it's done for good this time around. Aaron was spotted with model Mallory Evans at a Milwaukee Bucks game last week.