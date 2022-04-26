Shailene Woodley & Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Are Done For Good After Failed Attempt To Reconcile

Your tip
Aaron Rodgers is back on the market. The NFL quarterback and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, are done for good after attempting to give their relationship another shot.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," a source told E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

As Radar reported, Aaron and Shailene first broke up in February.

"They are two very different people," an insider claimed at the time. "They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions." Despite the breakup, they remained "supportive of one another and on good terms."

They even spent time together following the news, indicating they had reconciled.

rodgers
Source: MEGA

Last month, rumors of the couple getting back together started to swirl. Less than two weeks after Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, were seen getting off a plane together, they were spotted in late March cashing in chips at a casino.

The casino trip came not long after the Packers gave Rodgers a new $150 million contract to play for the team for three more seasons. Rodgers and Woodley were also seen sipping on vino at Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California, with friends.

Photos showed Rodgers laying back with sunglasses on as he drank from a glass while sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Woodley, whose wild curls were out and untamed during the outings.

The couple called off their engagement a day after the most recent NFL season came to an end, but they weren't ready to pull the plug. Despite attempting to give their romance another trip around the sun, they are officially done.

