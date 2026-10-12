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Home > News > Murder

Serial Killer Fears Erupt After Five Bodies Found Along Same River — as Police Chief Admits to 'Challenges' in Mysterious Deaths

Lansing cops found five bodies along the same trail.
Source: MEGA

Lansing cops found five bodies along the same trail.

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Oct. 12 2026, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET

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A serial killer may be on the loose in Michigan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a press conference in Lansing, Police Chief Robert Backus acknowledged residents’ fears of a serial killer and said, "What we need the public to know is that we are investigating all of these cases. They are all active investigations, and we are looking at the idea or the possibility that these may be related cases."

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Serial Killer on the Loose?

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The chief is not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer.
Source: MEGA

The chief is not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer in Michigan.

The chief acknowledged there is a "pattern."

"These attacks have specifically targeted men who were unhoused and sleeping along the river trail overnight," Backus continued.

Officials realized there is a possibility that the cases are related after five bodies were found along the same Lansing trail within a year.

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Causes of Death

A suspect was arrested for one of the deaths.
Source: MEGA

A suspect was arrested for one of the deaths.

As of October 10, four deaths were found to be caused by homicide, while the cause of death for one man has not been identified.

So far, Edward Smith was arrested for the killing of Daniel Lusk, who was found stabbed on August 20.

Smith was charged with open murder with a habitual second-offender notice, meaning the offender has been charged with a felony in the past.

The 24-year-old has not been charged with or accused of murdering the other victims. Backus said authorities have to be "very careful" before assuming that.

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Victims Identified

The chief explained why the murders haven't yet been solved.
Source: MEGA

The chief explained why the murders haven't yet been solved.

The other men were identified as 70-year-old Denis Dunnebacke, 54-year-old Gino Chouinard, 57-year-old Robert Smith, and 57-year-old Louis Woodruff.

In recent months, some Michigan residents have questioned why the victims’ killer (or killers) haven’t been caught.

Backus noted "challenges" they have run into, and explained the holdup is due to the lack of security cameras near the trail. The time the murders were likely committed may also play a role.

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Investigators are looking for the public's help.
Source: MEGA

Investigators are looking for the public's help.

But Lansing officials have taken more steps since September to help find the killer(s) and assist unhoused residents.

The police chief said camera trailers have been installed in the area, and social workers have been deployed at night to assist homeless folks.

Additionally, investigators have launched a tip line, so Michiganders with information can help with the case.

"I don't want anyone to get the idea that we are not paying attention to this," Chief Backus assured. "Or that we are not taking [the murders] seriously."

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