Ohio Mother Who Teaches Bible Class to Youth Allegedly Ordered Daughter to Beat Up Classmate — as Prosecutor Claims Incident Was Caught on Camera
Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Ohio mother November Brooks was accused of sparking a fight between her own teen daughter and a classmate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 38-year-old is facing four charges of inciting violence, menacing, disorderly conduct, and assault in connection with the incident, which took place in North College Hill.
The Incident Started With Social Media
Court documents indicate Brooks threatened a student walking to school before getting into a car with her daughter. She then found the girl on the 1800 block of Bising Avenue and told her 17-year-old daughter to get out to beat her up.
Defense attorney Kevin Bobo denies the allegations, claiming the incident started with social media and a boy liking someone's picture.
"They came to her the night before. There was an issue. She did not call the police. The next morning, she’s taking her daughter to school. One of the same people who’s in the neighborhood, they see her daughter got out of the car, and this happened. But they were not looking around for her,” Bobo said.
Camera Footage Captured the Whole Thing
Police disputed the claim, saying they had all the evidence they needed for the charges because camera footage allegedly captured the entire interaction.
The reported video footage was not shown in court and may not be seen unless there's a trial.
Brooks' daughter is named in the documents, but is not being charged in connection with the occurrence.
On Monday, Brooks had a court hearing. She was later released on her own recognizance, meaning she could leave without posting bail as long as she promised in writing to appear on all future court dates.
'She Has No Prior History'
“She has no prior history as far as anything criminal," Bobo said of his client. "She turned herself in last night. She’s employed. She has family support. Her mother wanted the court to know she teaches a Bible class to the youth at her church."
Mark Krumbein, a Cincinnati defense attorney, said her previous good standing could also factor into her sentencing.
He also noted that cases in the adult-directed juvenile assault category can be difficult to prove.
Brooks Has a Follow-Up Court Date Scheduled
Brooks has her next hearing scheduled for November 10, with all four charges considered misdemeanors.
She could face up to 13 months in jail if found guilty.