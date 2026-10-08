Ohio Mother Who Teaches Bible Class to Youth Allegedly Ordered Daughter to Beat Up Classmate — as Prosecutor Claims Incident Was Caught on Camera

Court documents indicate Brooks threatened a student walking to school before getting into a car with her daughter. She then found the girl on the 1800 block of Bising Avenue and told her 17-year-old daughter to get out to beat her up.

Defense attorney Kevin Bobo denies the allegations, claiming the incident started with social media and a boy liking someone's picture.

"They came to her the night before. There was an issue. She did not call the police. The next morning, she’s taking her daughter to school. One of the same people who’s in the neighborhood, they see her daughter got out of the car, and this happened. But they were not looking around for her,” Bobo said.