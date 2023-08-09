Selma City Schools District Addresses Riverboat Brawl After Alabama School Teacher Was Placed Under Investigation

New legal docs obtained by TMZ on Wednesday indicated that a boat employee claimed to witness one of the white men using a racial slur and saying the N-word while attacking a Black deckhand. She also claimed to overhear a white man threatening to go and grab his firearm.

"Based on the matrix for hate crimes, it just didn't meet that threshold," Albert said Tuesday on CNN Tonight. "Now, I will say this investigation is ongoing."

"And as new developments come forward — forward and our way, we will amend charges as necessary or as needed. So, we continue to ask the public to provide those pieces of video surveillance to us, to come forward, be good stewards and good witnesses for us, so that we can continue this investigation and let it go whatever path it takes."

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Montgomery Police Department PIO said, "This investigation is active and ongoing. There are no updates at this time."