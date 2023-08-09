Selma City Schools District Addresses Riverboat Brawl After Alabama School Teacher Was Placed Under Investigation
An elementary school teacher was placed under investigation after being linked to the viral Alabama riverboat brawl, RadarOnline.com has learned, following which a Selma City Schools Superintendent determined they were not at the scene or involved.
The letter to stakeholders on Tuesday noted they were "fully aware of the unfortunate events that occurred last Saturday evening on the Harriott II Riverboat dock."
The viral melee, which appeared to be racially divided, stemmed from a heated dispute over a dockside parking spot at Riverfront Park between the riverboat crew and the owners of a small private boat, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert shared during a press conference this week.
Richard Roberts, 48, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, and Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, were each charged with one count.
More charges may arise as police look into whether or not the incident can be charged as a possible hate crime.
Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd shared via Facebook that numerous phone calls, pictures, and emails have come in from worried citizens who "expressed the alleged involvement of one of our employees and their concerns for the safety and well-being of our scholars who may have contact with the employee."
It was noted they conducted a thorough investigation including "phone calls, face-to-face interviews, and the review of countless images and videos showing moments before the incident, multiple angles of the incident, and moments after the incident" before reaching a conclusion.
It was determined there was "NO evidence" to place "one or any of our Selma City Schools employees at the scene," nor had any involvement, according to the letter.
But commenters were not convinced and accused the school of a cover-up.
The investigation remains ongoing as authorities piece together the footage they have received to determine if any other arrest warrants should be issued.
New legal docs obtained by TMZ on Wednesday indicated that a boat employee claimed to witness one of the white men using a racial slur and saying the N-word while attacking a Black deckhand. She also claimed to overhear a white man threatening to go and grab his firearm.
"Based on the matrix for hate crimes, it just didn't meet that threshold," Albert said Tuesday on CNN Tonight. "Now, I will say this investigation is ongoing."
"And as new developments come forward — forward and our way, we will amend charges as necessary or as needed. So, we continue to ask the public to provide those pieces of video surveillance to us, to come forward, be good stewards and good witnesses for us, so that we can continue this investigation and let it go whatever path it takes."
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Montgomery Police Department PIO said, "This investigation is active and ongoing. There are no updates at this time."