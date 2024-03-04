'Enough is Enough': Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldívar Claims She's a 'Political Prisoner' as She Begs for Parole
Yolanda Saldívar, who was convicted of the 1995 fatal shooting of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, branded herself a "political prisoner" as she argued for her release from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Saldívar, 62, served as the president of Selena's fan club at the time of the shooting. She's currently serving a life sentence but hopes to be released when she's eligible for parole in March 2025.
She also doubled down on her claim that the shooting was accidental ahead of her parole eligibility.
"Enough is enough," a relative of Saldívar told the Post. "She feels like she’s a political prisoner at this point."
The relative added, "She’s ready to get out of jail, because she believes she has more than served her time."
The convicted murderer echoed similar claims about her innocence and unfair trial in the recently released documentary, Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.
"I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started," Saldívar said before professing her innocence during a prison interview.
Selena was killed during a confrontation with Saldívar at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 31, 1995. The Tejano singer allegedly suspected she embezzled over $60,000 from her and was planned on firing her; however, she was shot in the back. Selena was rushed to a local hospital where she died of blood loss.
At her trial, Saldívar claimed that the fatal shooting was accidental — and said she had intended to kill herself. A Texas jury eventually found her guilty and sentenced Saldívar to life behind bars with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Now, Saldívar insists that she did not embezzle any funds from Selena. Despite acknowledging in the documentary that she wrote and signed checks to herself, she claimed she did so at Selena's request.
Saldívar alleged the requests were so the Tejano singer could purchase a plane ticket to Mexico to visit a plastic surgeon whom she was allegedly having an affair with.
Selena's father has denied Saldívar's claims and branded her a liar.
According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Saldívar has a clean record behind bars and no infractions that would prevent her from appearing before a parole board in March 2025. The convicted murderer allegedly fears for her safety if she's granted release.
Nonetheless, her relative said she's hopeful that she will be released.
"She knows it’s an uphill battle," the family member said of Saldívar's release. "But she’s hoping that the parole board will have a heart and will parole her. She thinks she deserves it."