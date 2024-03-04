'Enough is Enough': Selena Quintanilla's Killer Yolanda Saldívar Claims She's a 'Political Prisoner' as She Begs for Parole

Yolanda Saldívar, who was convicted of the 1995 fatal shooting of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, branded herself a "political prisoner" as she argued for her release from prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Saldívar, 62, served as the president of Selena's fan club at the time of the shooting. She's currently serving a life sentence but hopes to be released when she's eligible for parole in March 2025.