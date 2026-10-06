EXCLUSIVE: Music Queen Selena's Family Feud Erupts Over Singer's Lost Fortune

Abraham, 63, is seeking more than $1million in monetary relief and demanding the Nueces County, Texas, court in Corpus Christi force his sister to hand over the estate's financial records so his team can conduct a forensic accounting of the books going back 10 years.

In a statement, Abraham said the lawsuit stems from "years of accumulated situations, decisions and circumstances that for a long time I chose to keep silent out of respect, out of loyalty, and above all, because it involved my own family."

He added: "There are facts. There is evidence. There are circumstances. And there is much that is still unknown."

Known as the "Mexican Madonna," Selena was shot in the back with a single hollow-point bullet from a .38-caliber handgun after she went to Saldívar's motel room to confront her over missing money she believed had been embezzled from her businesses.