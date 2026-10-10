Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Seinfeld
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Seinfeld' Cast Lift Lid on Bitter Behind-the-Scenes Rows

'Seinfeld' cast reveal bitter behind-the-scenes rows that sparked tension during the hit show's run.
Source: MEGA

'Seinfeld' cast has revealed bitter behind-the-scenes rows that sparked tension during the hit show's run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Funnylady Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 65, admits there was "sometimes" an "argument" behind the scenes at Seinfeld, which originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 – but insiders said the sitcom star is giving the polite version of events.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ Cast’s Explosive Fights Exposed

Article continues below advertisement
'The Sheep Detectives' New York Premiere - Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

'The Sheep Detectives' New York Premiere - Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Article continues below advertisement

"Calling them arguments is generous," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "There were full-on screaming fights. People stormed off. Doors slammed. There were days when people were absolutely furious with each other."

For nine seasons, Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Jerry Seinfeld, 72, Jason Alexander, 67, and Michael Richards, 77, with Larry David, 79, co-creating the series and serving as showrunner for much of its run.

The iconic sitcom was about four friends navigating dating disasters, workplace drama, friendships and the bizarre frustrations of everyday life in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Fights Erupted Over 'Everything'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Andy Cohen's romance heats up with younger boyfriend as their relationship reportedly grows serious.

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen 'Romance Heats Up with Younger Boyfriend'

Luigi Mangione

EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Accused of Trying to 'Manipulate' Court Calendar to Escape Murder Trial — as Prosecutors Expose Legal Strategy

Article continues below advertisement
An insider described screaming fights over jokes and storylines on the sitcom co-created by Larry David.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

An insider described screaming fights over jokes and storylines on the sitcom co-created by Larry David.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"They fought over jokes, lines, stories – everything," said the source. "These were brilliant, opinionated people. Nobody was afraid to scream."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.