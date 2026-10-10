EXCLUSIVE: 'Seinfeld' Cast Lift Lid on Bitter Behind-the-Scenes Rows
Oct. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Funnylady Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 65, admits there was "sometimes" an "argument" behind the scenes at Seinfeld, which originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998 – but insiders said the sitcom star is giving the polite version of events.
‘Seinfeld’ Cast’s Explosive Fights Exposed
"Calling them arguments is generous," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "There were full-on screaming fights. People stormed off. Doors slammed. There were days when people were absolutely furious with each other."
For nine seasons, Louis-Dreyfus starred alongside Jerry Seinfeld, 72, Jason Alexander, 67, and Michael Richards, 77, with Larry David, 79, co-creating the series and serving as showrunner for much of its run.
The iconic sitcom was about four friends navigating dating disasters, workplace drama, friendships and the bizarre frustrations of everyday life in New York City.
Fights Erupted Over 'Everything'
"They fought over jokes, lines, stories – everything," said the source. "These were brilliant, opinionated people. Nobody was afraid to scream."