Sad Secret Phil Donahue Took to Grave: TV Trailblazer Spent Decades Battling to Save Son Dan From Twin Horror of Drug Abuse and Mental Illness

Legendary TV host Phil Donahue waged a heartbreaking battle to rescue his son from the twin demons of mental illness and drug abuse for years before his death this past weekend at the age of 88.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Donahue's first wife, Marge Cooney, broke her silence to reveal Dan, the third of the couple's five kids, suffered from schizoaffective disorder and addiction – and Donahue did "everything he could to help" his tormented son for decades before his passing on Sunday.

Cooney said before her ex-husband's death: "Phil has done everything he can to help Dan. He's been a loving and wonderful father."