'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star McCall DaPron Slammed Over Controversial JFK Assassination Halloween Costume: 'Appallingly Distasteful'
Oct. 31 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
McCall DaPron has deleted a controversial family Halloween post after receiving backlash for recreating the Kennedy family on the day of John F. Kennedy's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The upcoming Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star sparked outrage after sharing pictures of her husband and children dressed as the former president, Jackie Kennedy, and their children.
McCall DaPron Deletes Controversial Halloween Post
The 36-year-old content creator initially shared the family photos on Instagram on October 29.
She showed herself and her husband, Kirk DaPron, dressed as President JFK and First Lady Jackie.
McCall wore a pink skirt suit inspired by the iconic outfit Jackie wore on November 22, 1963, when her husband was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
Kirk portrayed the former president, while their eight-year-old daughter, McCartney, dressed as Caroline Kennedy and their two-year-old son, Banks, portrayed John F. Kennedy Jr.
Their other children, 11-year-old Monroe and four-year-old Truman, completed the ensemble as Secret Service agents.
"Happy Halloween. The Kennedys," McCall captioned the now-deleted post.
Critics Slam Family's Costume Choice
The family's costumes quickly attracted criticism, with social media users questioning the decision to recreate the clothing worn during such a devastating moment in American history.
"Appallingly distasteful," one commenter wrote.
"[You're] dressing up as a woman on the scariest day of her life...," another user commented.
McCall initially disabled comments on the Instagram post before it was deleted.
However, other people have commented on the costume choice on X.
Someone wrote, "Just weird and insensitive. Especially in our current political environment."
"Obviously these people never paid attention in history class to realize what a tragedy this was. Or they just don't care. Clueless and classless, go live out your tacky lives. And don't breed more of that ignorant bloodline in America," an angry commenter shared.
Julia Fox Faced Similar Backlash
McCall isn't the first public figure to encounter criticism for using the Kennedy assassination as Halloween inspiration.
Last year, actress Julia Fox sparked outrage after dressing as Jackie in the same pink suit, although her interpretation featured blood splattered across the outfit.
Social media users described Fox's costume as "disturbing" and "tasteless," with others arguing that "tragedy is not a costume."
JFK's Grandson Speaks Out
Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy's grandson, also publicly criticized the actress in a post on X.
"Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous," he wrote.
Fox defended her look, explaining that it was not intended to be a traditional Halloween costume but rather a "statement" about "protest" and "mourning."