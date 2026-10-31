'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star McCall DaPron Slammed Over Controversial JFK Assassination Halloween Costume: 'Appallingly Distasteful'

The upcoming Secret Lives of Mormon Wives : Orange County star sparked outrage after sharing pictures of her husband and children dressed as the former president, Jackie Kennedy , and their children.

McCall DaPron has deleted a controversial family Halloween post after receiving backlash for recreating the Kennedy family on the day of John F. Kennedy 's assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

McCall DaPron dressed as Jackie Kennedy alongside her husband, who portrayed John F. Kennedy.

Their other children, 11-year-old Monroe and four-year-old Truman, completed the ensemble as Secret Service agents.

Kirk portrayed the former president, while their eight-year-old daughter, McCartney, dressed as Caroline Kennedy and their two-year-old son, Banks, portrayed John F. Kennedy Jr.

McCall wore a pink skirt suit inspired by the iconic outfit Jackie wore on November 22, 1963, when her husband was assassinated in Dallas, Texas .

She showed herself and her husband, Kirk DaPron, dressed as President JFK and First Lady Jackie.

The 36-year-old content creator initially shared the family photos on Instagram on October 29.

McCall DaPron's daughter McCartney dressed as Caroline Kennedy for the family's Halloween celebration.

McCall DaPron, set to star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, is facing heavy backlash after posting photos of her family's Halloween costume. DaPron and her husband dressed as Jackie and John F. Kennedy on the day of his 1963 assassination, while their children… pic.twitter.com/YNxRBU6VGQ

McCall DaPron was criticized with one social media user calling the family's costumes 'appallingly distasteful.'

The family's costumes quickly attracted criticism, with social media users questioning the decision to recreate the clothing worn during such a devastating moment in American history.

"Appallingly distasteful," one commenter wrote.

"[You're] dressing up as a woman on the scariest day of her life...," another user commented.

McCall initially disabled comments on the Instagram post before it was deleted.

However, other people have commented on the costume choice on X.

Someone wrote, "Just weird and insensitive. Especially in our current political environment."

"Obviously these people never paid attention in history class to realize what a tragedy this was. Or they just don't care. Clueless and classless, go live out your tacky lives. And don't breed more of that ignorant bloodline in America," an angry commenter shared.