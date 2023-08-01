Cover-up? Second Obama Staffer Was Paddle-boarding With Ex-president's Chef Before He Drowned
A second staffer to Barack Obama was with the former president’s chef when he drowned in a Martha’s Vineyard pond late last month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Tafari Campbell was found dead on July 24, it was revealed this week that the 45-year-old sous chef was with a female Obama staffer the night he fell off of his paddleboard and disappeared on July 23.
According to a newly published report by Daily Mail, the still-unidentified female Obama staffer was with Campbell on Great Edgartown Pond when Campbell fell into the water.
Massachusetts State Police previously reported that the woman attempted to save Campbell but could not reach him in time.
Sources also told Daily Mail that the female Obama staffer rushed to shore where she begged for help, and a Secret Service agent ultimately called 911 from the Obama’s estate in Edgartown.
The woman did not appear to be intoxicated on the night Campbell fell into Great Edgartown Pond and drowned, sources told the outlet.
Campbell also reportedly struggled to stay afloat after falling into the pond because he was not wearing a life preserver.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a number of questions were raised after Campbell’s deceased body was found on the morning of July 24.
An investigation into the incident found that Martha’s Vineyard police left the reason for the 911 call reporting Campbell’s drowning blank, and officers initially refused to reveal who Campbell was with at the time of his tragic passing.
While a 7:46 PM 911 call was noted in the Edgartown Police Department's logbook, the reason behind the call was not.
Dispatch calls from the night of July 23 ultimately showed that the initial 7:46 PM 911 call was made by a female and that roughly 30 minutes later – at approximately 8:18 PM – the female caller and two additional individuals were on the water searching for Campbell.
“We met with the reporting party, she is on a boat with two individuals and they're going back and forth as well,” one responding rescuer reported at approximately 8:23 PM on the night Campbell drowned.
Campbell’s body was ultimately recovered from the water around 10 AM on the morning of July 24 – more than 12 hours after he presumably fell into Great Edgartown Pond and disappeared.
The 45-year-old’s deceased body was reportedly found 100 feet from shore in 8 feet of water, and the Massachusetts State Police have since concluded that Campbell’s death was “not suspicious.”
Campbell served as a sous chef at the White House while Obama was still president, and ultimately joined Obama’s personal staff after the former president left office in January 2017.
“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man,” Barack and Michelle Obama shared in a joint statement following Campbell’s passing last month.
