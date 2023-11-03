Sean Kingston Facing $1 Million Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Over High-End Watches
Sean Kingston failed to respond to a jeweler’s lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay up on a bill — and is at risk of being hit with a massive default judgment.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the high-end watch company, Dream Watch, asked a court to award it $1,054,107.50.
In the lawsuit, the company said Kington reached out to it in 2022.
Dream Watch claimed Kingston expressed interest in purchasing 2 watches — a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Phillipe Calibre.
The company said Kingston agreed to pay $534k for the Richard Mille and another $378k for the Patel Phillipe.
A rep for the company flew from Malaysia to Kingston’s LA home “where the watches would be sold and delivered for the combined purchase price of $912,000.000. Defendants agreed to pay the full purchase price ($912,000.00) upon acceptance and delivery of the watches.”
The rep flew to Los Angeles on May 4, 2022. The suit said Kingston “inspected the watches, expressed satisfaction, and agreed to purchase them for the prices set forth above totaling $912,000.00. Kingston took possession of the watches at that time.”
Dream Watch claimed Kington promised to send payment via wire transfer.
“Kingston represented his initial wire attempt was rejected because it was flagged by his bank due to the large amount being wired overseas,” the suit read. “Thereafter, Kingston represented his account was frozen due to the initial wire attempt, amongst other excuses which persisted for over three months until Kingston stopped responding to Plaintiff entirely. Ultimately, the agreed upon funds were never sent, and Defendants continue to refuse to render payment as agreed. Defendant Kingston continues to possess the two watches.”
Dream Watch said Kingston later promised his mom would transfer the money — but both attempts failed.
The lawsuit demanded the entire $912k plus an additional $4k that the company allegedly loaned Kingston after the transaction.
Now, the company has demanded a default judgment in the amount of $1 million due to Kingston failing to show up to court.
“[Kingston’s] wrongful acts have been done with knowledge and willful disregard of [Dream Watch’s] rights,” the motion read. A judge has yet to rule.
Kingston has a history of being sued for failing to pay for jewelry.