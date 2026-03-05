EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hannity Targets Tucker Carlson — Fox Star Slaps Bullseye on Ex-Colleague's Back With New Podcast

He described the venture as "a chance to slow down and have those conversations, no scripts, no talking points, just real discussions with people who have something meaningful to say."

While Hannity, 64, also plans to soldier on with his Fox TV show Hannity, as well as his radio program, the twice-weekly podcast will replace Hannity, his streaming series on Fox Nation, sources said.

Media insiders believe Hannity's podcast will go head-to-head with Carlson's show, challenging it for listeners and guests – even though Fox News recently inked a deal to buy Red Seat Ventures, which manages sales and provides other support to independent podcasters, including Tucker.

"It doesn't matter – Sean's going after him," said a source. "He sees how successful Tucker's been with the podcast, and he's licking his chops over the idea of peeling away some of those listeners."