EXCLUSIVE: Sean Hannity Targets Tucker Carlson — Fox Star Slaps Bullseye on Ex-Colleague's Back With New Podcast
March 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Fox News top dog, Sean Hannity, is declaring war on his former colleague Tucker Carlson by launching a new podcast that directly challenges the conservative firebrand's own popular digital chat fest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hannity's hour-long show, titled Hang Out With Sean Hannity, will feature "long-form, unfiltered" talks with celebs "across culture, business, sports, politics and beyond," according to Fox network bigwigs.
Hannity Targets Tucker’s Turf
He described the venture as "a chance to slow down and have those conversations, no scripts, no talking points, just real discussions with people who have something meaningful to say."
While Hannity, 64, also plans to soldier on with his Fox TV show Hannity, as well as his radio program, the twice-weekly podcast will replace Hannity, his streaming series on Fox Nation, sources said.
Media insiders believe Hannity's podcast will go head-to-head with Carlson's show, challenging it for listeners and guests – even though Fox News recently inked a deal to buy Red Seat Ventures, which manages sales and provides other support to independent podcasters, including Tucker.
"It doesn't matter – Sean's going after him," said a source. "He sees how successful Tucker's been with the podcast, and he's licking his chops over the idea of peeling away some of those listeners."
From Firing to Podcast King
Carlson lost his cushy $35 million Fox News gig in 2023 amid swirling controversy over his slams against then-ex-prez Donald Trump for spewing offensive comments about women and minorities in leaked text messages and also appearing to support lies claiming that rigged voting machines threw the 2020 election.
Since then, the 56-year-old has built one of the nation's most listened-to podcasts, with 1 million-plus listeners.
No Loyalty in Podcast War
"Sean was never a great friend of Tucker's while they were at Fox," said a source. "And so he feels no loyalty about taking him on head-to-head now. Rather, he sees only a rival who he thinks needs to be taken down a few pegs."
But a source inside Fox said there is no rivalry, and Hannity is only competing with the number of hours in a day.