At War: Hannity Eviscerates CNN’s Jake Tapper in Rant — ‘You’re a Liberal Talk Show Host Pretending to be a Journalist’
Fox News star Sean Hannity eviscerated Jake Tapper this week in a scathing rant in which he called the CNN anchor a “liberal talk show host pretending to be a journalist,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Hannity’s shocking remarks on Hannity on Monday night came shortly after Tapper threw shade at the Fox News star over the weekend.
Tapper, during The Lead with Jake Tapper on Friday, called Hannity an “unofficial [Donald] Trump advisor” and joked that Hannity was “always known for being charitable.”
“Before the speech, Republicans were saying Biden was old, weak, gaffe-prone, senile, a pushover,” Tapper said during a segment about President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address.
“After the speech, unofficial Trump adviser and Fox host Sean Hannity, described it instead, like this,” the CNN host continued. “Hannity always known for being charitable.”
“Can Republicans have it both ways?” the Lead host went on. “I mean, this also reminds me of the fact that they accuse him of being a dumb puppet fool and this criminal mastermind. It just seems like you got to pick a lane here.”
Flash forward to Monday night, and Hannity did not hold back when responding to Tapper’s harsh remarks.
“I was supposed to have a message for Fake Jake Tapper,” Hannity responded. “But after my team did a little investigating, this guy barely like, gets over 500,000 viewers a day or night or whenever he’s on.”
“I’d say if you want me to respond, Fake Jake, you need at least a million, million and a half viewers before you get my attention,” the Hannity host continued. “I addressed it earlier today. Jake, you’re a liberal talk show host pretending to be a journalist. That’s why the name Fake Jake is perfect for you.”
“Choose your lane, Jake,” Hannity concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hannity was mocked last week after he complained that President Biden was too “jacked up” during his State of the Union address on Thursday night.
Hannity described the 81-year-old commander-in-chief as a “hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man” – a surprising departure from his usual claims about President Biden being in cognitive decline and too old to run for office again in November.
"Tonight, America saw, let's say, a very different Joe Biden,” Hannity charged on Thursday after the president’s 68-minute address. “I might call him Jacked-Up Joe. And that's being charitable.”
"He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man,” the Fox News host continued. "Biden's address was literally filled up with Jacked-Up Joe screaming lie after lie.”
President Biden used his State of the Union address on Thursday night to calm the concerns regarding his old age and mental acuity ahead of the 2024 presidential election – a move that apparently had the opposite effect on Sean Hannity.