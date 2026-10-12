Sean Hannity Claims He Was 'Pressured' to Urge His Viewers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Oct. 12 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Sean Hannity has alleged he was "pressured" to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, RadarOnline.com can report.
Before Hannity promoted the vaccine, the Fox News host was hesitant to encourage viewers to take it; however, in June 2021, he implored his audience to get the shot.
Sean Hannity on the COVID Shot in 2021: 'Enough People Have Died'
"Please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need any more deaths," he shared at the time. "Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety."
He added that he believed in the science behind vaccines.
However, during a recent interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky on the Hang Out podcast, Hannity claimed he was pressured to promote the COVID shot.
Sean Hannity Claims He Was 'Pressured'
"I was being pressured, pressured to tell my audience to take the jab," Hannity told Pinsky during the episode. "And I'm like, 'I'm not a doctor. I'm just not. I don't know anything about your health, I don't know anything about your preexisting conditions, your current condition, comorbidities you may have, and I don't know anything about this shot.'"
But Hannity said guests with different perspectives repeatedly came on his show, which influenced him to say, "Take it seriously, consult your doctor, make your own mind up."
Pinsky told Hannity he made the correct choice. He also shared his belief that the vaccine mandates were "egregious" because people "couldn't move in the world" without it.
Sean Hannity Says He Promoted Doing Research
Hannity was hesitant to promote the COVID shot before June 2021. The month before, in May, when the 64-year-old was asked whether he had taken it, he didn't answer, though months later he confirmed he had received it.
He said he wasn't "anti-vaccine," but that Dr. Anthony Fauci "has been wrong so often."
In July 2021, however, Hannity denied that he told people to get the shot.
"I'm not urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, because I'm not a doctor. That is not what I said. I said to take it seriously; it can kill you. I said to do a lot of research," Hannity stated at the time.
The political commentator said encouraged viewers to consider their health history and talk to their doctors.
Data on COVID Vaccines
A July 2026 study by The Lancet found the mRNA COVID vaccine is "safe, effective, and adaptable" and that fatal side effects such as myocarditis and anaphylaxis are uncommon.
The CDC recommends that all adults 18 years or older, and children 6 months to 17 years old with "moderate to severe immunocompromise," get the shot.
Additionally, the CDC advises older individuals and those with congenital heart disease, "medical complexity," genetic conditions, and other illnesses to receive the vaccine.