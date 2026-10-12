Sean Hannity Claims He Was 'Pressured' to Urge His Viewers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Hannity was hesitant to promote the COVID shot before June 2021. The month before, in May, when the 64-year-old was asked whether he had taken it, he didn't answer, though months later he confirmed he had received it.

He said he wasn't "anti-vaccine," but that Dr. Anthony Fauci "has been wrong so often."

In July 2021, however, Hannity denied that he told people to get the shot.

"I'm not urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, because I'm not a doctor. That is not what I said. I said to take it seriously; it can kill you. I said to do a lot of research," Hannity stated at the time.

The political commentator said encouraged viewers to consider their health history and talk to their doctors.