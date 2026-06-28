Sean 'Diddy' Combs Casts a Long Shadow Over Clive Davis' Funeral as Bad Boy Records Family Is Excluded From Music Legend's Final Farewell
June 28 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs may not be attending Clive Davis' funeral, but according to insiders, he'll be one of the biggest topics of conversation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claim no members of the Bad Boy Records family have been invited to participate in the music legend's final farewell, despite the label becoming one of the defining chapters of Davis' storied career.
'Defining Chapters'
Combs' name is expected to loom over Davis' funeral at Manhattan's Central Synagogue on June 29.
One source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice, "You can't tell the story of Clive Davis without telling the story of Diddy. Bad Boy wasn't a side project. It was one of the defining chapters of Clive's career."
Those close to both men said their connection went well beyond a professional partnership.
"Diddy adored Clive," another source claimed. "He saw him as a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. Their bond was real."
Davis never distanced himself from Diddy even as he was caught up in legal troubles.
The Bad Boy Years
Davis teamed up with Combs in 1994 to create Bad Boy Records under the Arista umbrella.
The collaboration went on to shape one of hip-hop’s most powerful labels, launching the careers of artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, and Craig Mack.
Music Mogul Dies at 94
Davis died on June 22 at his Manhattan home at the age of 94.
He had recently been hospitalized with respiratory issues, though an official cause of death has not been announced.
His family said in a statement: "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives."
They added that, despite his extraordinary career, Davis "never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved," describing him as a devoted father and grandfather whose greatest pride was his family.
A Legacy That Changed Music
Tributes poured in almost immediately following news of Davis' death.
Harry Connick Jr. called him "a giant in the music industry."
Debbie Gibson described his passing as "the end of an era."
Darlene Love remembered Davis as "a true music mogul, visionary label executive, and one of the greatest hitmakers our industry has ever known."
Across a career spanning more than six decades, Davis led Columbia Records, founded Arista Records and J Records, and later served as chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.
He was also a five-time Grammys winner and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee whose impact on the music industry will endure for generations.