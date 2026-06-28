Sean 'Diddy' Combs Casts a Long Shadow Over Clive Davis' Funeral as Bad Boy Records Family Is Excluded From Music Legend's Final Farewell

Combs' name is expected to loom over Davis' funeral at Manhattan's Central Synagogue on June 29.

One source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice, "You can't tell the story of Clive Davis without telling the story of Diddy. Bad Boy wasn't a side project. It was one of the defining chapters of Clive's career."

Those close to both men said their connection went well beyond a professional partnership.

"Diddy adored Clive," another source claimed. "He saw him as a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. Their bond was real."

Davis never distanced himself from Diddy even as he was caught up in legal troubles.