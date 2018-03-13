Rapper Craig Mack Dies Of Heart Failure At 47

Rapper Craig Mack has died. The beloved hip-hop star — who was best known for his “Flava In Ya Ear” classic — suffered heart failure at just 47.

The music icon passed away on Monday, March 12, RadarOnline.com has learned, after years of being absent from the industry.

“Craig is hip-hop’s George Clinton, because his stuff is really off the wall,” Diddy once told The New York Times. “He does what’s from his heart, which is where it starts for him. But his energy comes from somewhere else.”

Mack left the music business to focus on religion after becoming one of the most renowned names in rap.

“It was a pleasure to know you & rock with you,” LL Cool J said after Mack’s death. “You stepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.”

“I’m devastated over the news of Craig Mack,” Erick Sermon tweeted.

His pal Toney was reportedly also working on a documentary of Craig Mack’s life. “Nobody got to understand his story,” he told the NY Daily News. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

