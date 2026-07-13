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Home > True Crime > Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson's Case Rocked by New Documentary Claiming Never-Before-Seen 'Evidence' Could Clear Him of Pregnant Wife Laci's Horrific Murder

New evidence could clear Scott Peterson in the murder of his wife, Laci.
Source: mega. netflix

New evidence could clear Scott Peterson in the murder of his wife, Laci.

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July 13 2026, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET

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Bombshell new evidence could be the key to clearing Scott Peterson of the brutal murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The convicted killer is currently serving a life sentence in California for the deaths of his wife and their unborn son in the cold California waters on Christmas Eve 2002.

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A Fresh Look at the Scott Peterson Case

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Peterson is serving a life sentence for the 2002 crime.
Source: mega

Peterson is serving a life sentence for the 2002 crime.

Laci's remains washed up in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003 in an area where Scott claimed he was fishing on the day his pregnant wife vanished.

More than a decade after their deaths, a new documentary set to premiere this week has offered perhaps the strongest argument yet that Scott has been wrongly imprisoned.

The two-part special, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, is set to air July 16 and 17 on A&E and features newly unearthed video, alleged handwritten notes from Laci, and expert opinions that could turn the entire conviction upside down.

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Source: @AETV/Youtube

In a preview of the limited series, host Chris Pixley, an Atlanta-based defense lawyer and legal analyst for ABC News, says his objective is to "stress-test" the new evidence and new sciences not available years ago.

Among the findings, the series reveals previously unseen defense footage showing a weighted dummy, meant to replicate Laci’s body, causing a small boat to capsize while it was being thrown overboard — evidence the jury never saw.

Interviews with experts also cast doubt on tidal and wind analysis presented at the trial, claiming that Laci's body could not have washed up where investigators found it if Peterson dumped it where he was fishing.

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A Judge Has Denied a New Trial

He was convicted of his pregnant wife Laci's murder in 2004.
Source: NETFLIX

He was convicted of his pregnant wife Laci's murder in 2004.

However, earlier this year, the judge presiding over the case denied Scott's request to present the allegedly "compelling new evidence" that his legal team claimed could confirm his innocence.

Scott's longtime friend and lawyer, Mark Geragos, has championed the search for what he calls justice, a cause that has attracted the support of several freedom advocates.

"The Court of Appeal and now the L.A. Innocence Project all feel that there is more than enough to take another look at this case, which they should, because it's been 20-odd years, and I've yet to see anything that ties Scott Peterson to a criminal conviction in this case," Geragos told Fox News last month. "Let alone actually doing this because clearly he isn't capable of having done this."

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New Technologies Could Shed Light on the Case

Attorney Mark Geragos (left) wants a judge to reopen the case.
Source: mega

Attorney Mark Geragos (left) wants a judge to reopen the case.

Geragos was especially upset with the judge's decision, considering the levels of new technology that had been unavailable during the original trial.

"I think the most compelling thing is that the trial court got it dead wrong that the DNA testing should be done, the forensic testing should be done," he explained. "The idea that somehow the prosecution is fighting so mightily against it now that we've discovered that the prosecution basically hid this evidence, the fact that they don't want it tested speaks volumes as to how convinced they are of the conviction."

He went on to explain that the L.A. Innocence Project provided the court "with a laundry list" of "items that could be retested."

"Some cases were actively hidden from the defense; other cases, there are now technologies and scientific techniques available to test those things...why wouldn't you want to vindicate yourself if you're the prosecution and the only explanation is that you're not sure you've got the right guy," he complained.

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A Different Theory Involving a Burned-Out Van

Peterson wants a judge to look into a competing theory from the case.
Source: mega

Peterson wants a judge to look into a competing theory from the case.

The new documentary also takes a fresh look at an alternative theory involving a burned-out van discovered near the Petersons' Modesto home, possibly linked to neighborhood burglaries.

"There was a van, it was ditched and set on fire very close to the house, within miles," Geragos claimed. "That van contained a treasure trove of evidence that should have been tested in real time, some of which was, some of which still exists, and that they're actively not trying to or prevent (sic) the defense from doing it."

The attorney additionally shot down claims that it might be too expensive for the prosecution, saying his team would pay for it.

"Have it tested, put your conviction to the test, literally," Geragos demanded.

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