Scott Peterson's Case Rocked by New Documentary Claiming Never-Before-Seen 'Evidence' Could Clear Him of Pregnant Wife Laci's Horrific Murder

Geragos was especially upset with the judge's decision, considering the levels of new technology that had been unavailable during the original trial.

"I think the most compelling thing is that the trial court got it dead wrong that the DNA testing should be done, the forensic testing should be done," he explained. "The idea that somehow the prosecution is fighting so mightily against it now that we've discovered that the prosecution basically hid this evidence, the fact that they don't want it tested speaks volumes as to how convinced they are of the conviction."

He went on to explain that the L.A. Innocence Project provided the court "with a laundry list" of "items that could be retested."

"Some cases were actively hidden from the defense; other cases, there are now technologies and scientific techniques available to test those things...why wouldn't you want to vindicate yourself if you're the prosecution and the only explanation is that you're not sure you've got the right guy," he complained.