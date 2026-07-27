Scott Peterson 'Never Took Lie Detector Test,' Legal Analyst Claims More Than Two Decades After Being Convicted of Pregnant Wife Laci and Unborn Baby's Murder

More than two decades after their deaths, the A&E documentary, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, has revealed the now 53-year-old never sat for a polygraph test.

Legal analyst Chris Pixley explains in the special that while Scott initially agreed to take one, his attitude changed because his father "felt uneasy about it" and warned him against doing so.

Scott later allegedly told Laci's mom, Sharon Rocha, that he was "too upset" to take the test.

That doesn't mean Scott was uncooperative with the investigation, however. Pixley called his assistance with the police "significant," and pointed out that "he agreed to multiple interviews on the day of her disappearance," and turned over all of his electronic devices.