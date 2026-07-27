Scott Peterson 'Never Took Lie Detector Test,' Legal Analyst Claims More Than Two Decades After Being Convicted of Pregnant Wife Laci and Unborn Baby's Murder
July 27 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
One of the key arguments in a bombshell new documentary that claims Scott Peterson was wrongly convicted could be a lie detector test – or a surprising lack thereof, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Peterson is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Laci and their unborn son. Their remains washed up in the San Francisco Bay in April 2003, in an area where Scott claimed he was fishing on the day his pregnant wife vanished.
Scott Peterson Was Advised Not to Take the Lie Detector Test
More than two decades after their deaths, the A&E documentary, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, has revealed the now 53-year-old never sat for a polygraph test.
Legal analyst Chris Pixley explains in the special that while Scott initially agreed to take one, his attitude changed because his father "felt uneasy about it" and warned him against doing so.
Scott later allegedly told Laci's mom, Sharon Rocha, that he was "too upset" to take the test.
That doesn't mean Scott was uncooperative with the investigation, however. Pixley called his assistance with the police "significant," and pointed out that "he agreed to multiple interviews on the day of her disappearance," and turned over all of his electronic devices.
A Chance to 'Stress-Test' the New Evidence
Other shocking discoveries in the two-part special include a newly unearthed video, alleged handwritten notes from Laci, and expert opinions that could upend the entire conviction.
Pixley, an Atlanta-based defense lawyer and legal analyst for ABC News, says his objective was to "stress-test" the new evidence and new sciences not available years ago.
Among the findings, the series reveals previously unseen defense footage showing a weighted dummy, meant to replicate Laci’s body, causing a small boat to capsize while it was being thrown overboard – evidence the jury never saw.
Interviews with experts also cast doubt on tidal and wind analysis presented at the trial, claiming that Laci's body could not have washed up where investigators found it if Peterson dumped it where he was fishing.
Alternative Theories Involve the Discovery of a Burned Out Van
The new documentary also takes a fresh look at an alternative theory involving a burned-out van discovered near the Petersons' Modesto home, possibly linked to neighborhood burglaries.
"There was a van, it was ditched and set on fire very close to the house, within miles," Scott's longtime friend and lawyer, Mark Geragos has claimed. "That van contained a treasure trove of evidence that should have been tested in real time, some of which was, some of which still exists, and that they're actively not trying to or prevent (sic) the defense from doing it."
The attorney additionally shot down claims that it might be too expensive for the prosecution, saying his team would pay for it.
"Have it tested, put your conviction to the test, literally," Geragos demanded.
The Push for a Judge to 'Take Another Look' at the Case
However, earlier this year, the judge presiding over the case denied Scott's request to present the allegedly "compelling new evidence" that his legal team claimed could confirm his innocence.
Geragos has championed the search for what he calls justice, a cause that has attracted the support of several freedom advocates, including the Los Angeles Innocence Project.
"The Court of Appeal and now the L.A. Innocence Project all feel that there is more than enough to take another look at this case, which they should, because it's been 20-odd years, and I've yet to see anything that ties Scott Peterson to a criminal conviction in this case," Geragos told Fox News last month. "Let alone actually doing this because clearly he isn't capable of having done this."