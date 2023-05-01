Scott Disick 'Seething' Over Ex Sofia Richie's Marriage to Elliot Grainge: Source
Scott Disick is seething over former flame Sofia Richie tying the knot with music exec Elliot Grainge — because the jilted reality star still carries a torch for the young model who kicked him to the curb before saying "I do," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 24-year-old daughter of American Idol judge Lionel Richie got hitched to her sweetie, 29, last month during a weeklong bash on the French Riviera. But a tipster tattled "obsessed" Disick, 39, is "miserable" knowing she moved on after their three-year romance came screeching to a halt in 2020.
"Scott was head over heels in love," dished the insider. "He spent so long begging her to take him back."
The mole said some feared Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy would crash Sofia's nuptials, but the sullen sad sack stayed away — and begged for details from pals who had attended the star-studded ceremony.
A source snitched that Sofia got sick of Disick's "controlling" behavior and ended their toxic relationship for good.
"Scott's still refusing to accept that he'll never get her back," the insider squealed. "He always says she's with Elliot just to spite him. That's how full of himself Scott is."
We've reached out to Disick's rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sofia found "the one" in Elliot after ditching bad boy Disick. Sources shared that Scott was "feeling a bit sad right now" between his ex-girlfriend's wedding and Kourtney moving on with husband Travis Barker.
"He is doing his best to focus on the good things in his life, but between Kourtney and Travis' wedding special airing and Sofia's wedding this weekend, it has been a lot. He's spending time with close friends to stay distracted and keep busy," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Disick — who shares three children with Kourtney — expressed fears over how his ex's marriage with Barker would affect their blended family. However, Scott has remained a constant staple in the famous family and on their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.