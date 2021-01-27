Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Jealous’ of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Budding Romance Sources said the reality star is 'protective' of his ex.

Revealing his true feelings. Scott Disick reportedly has a case of jealousy when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, “can’t help feeling slightly jealous” about the mother of his three children dating someone new, a source told Life & Style on Tuesday, January 26. “He’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy,” the insider added.

As for the reality star’s budding romance with the rocker, the same source told Life & Style that Barker “treats her with respect” and is “amazing” with Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8.

It was first reported that Kardashian, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were dating on Sunday, January 24. Us Weekly confirmed the news with a source telling the publication that they’re “officially a couple” and Barker “is very smitten” with the Poosh founder. Before kicking off their romantic relationship, the pair was rumored to be more than friends a few times over the years. After they were spotted out to dinner together in February 2019, Barker denied dating rumors.

Before his relationship with the E! personality, Barker was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, and they had two kids together, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. Kardashian welcomed her three children during her off-and-on relationship with Disick from 2006 until they called it quits in 2015.