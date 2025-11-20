Scott Disick Sparks Health Fears: Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Looks Gaunt With 'Hollow Eye Sockets' During Very Rare Outing After Massive Weight Loss
Nov. 20 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
A rare public sighting of Scott Disick has sparked concern for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and father of her three children appeared gaunt and had mysterious bruising around his eyes when he was seen shopping at a luxury jewelry store in Calabasas.
Disick Goes Shopping... and Raises Concern
Disick, 41, was dressed casually in a plain black hoodie and a matching black baseball cap.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum clutched a can of Diet Coke and a disposable vape in one hand as he checked out cases of high-end jewelry.
Photos of the reality star from the shopping trip prompted speculation about his health as he appeared to have lost weight and had dark, hollowed circles around his eyes.
It's unclear if bad lighting, shadows, or something more serious was to blame for the strange bruising around Disick's eyes.
Some surgeries and dental work can cause bruising around the eyes, as well as cosmetic treatments like Botox. Other potential discoloration causes ranged from allergies to prescription medications.
Of course, blunt force trauma can also cause bruising.
This isn't the first time Disick has stepped out with unusual bruising around his eyes. In 2015, Disick was said to have a black eye after he "fell and cut" his face.
A source said at the time: "Disick’s fall left him seeking treatment at a hospital the day before Christmas."
The sighting of Disick was also notable due to his reclusive nature as of late.
Out of the Spotlight
While Disick was a fan favorite for years on the Kardashians' reality show, he's taken a step back from public life in recent months.
He was recently featured on an episode of The Kardashians, in which he revealed he was considering moving across the country to his native New York.
Disick confessed his son Mason, 15, ultimately convinced him to stay on the West Coast.
He recalled: "I talked to Mase, and he's like, 'You can't actually move.' I was like getting prepared! But I've realized, there's no way I could actually do it."
Kourtney's younger sister, Khloé, who has maintained a relationship with Disick, dismissed the idea altogether and jokingly told Disick, "No one was going to let you move across the country."
Disick previously spoke about moving to NYC with Mason in an earlier episode following the devastating wildfires.
He said: "The fires were kinda crazy and everything. I feel like California's been pretty crazy. I think I might move back to New York.
"I just don't really have that much reason to live in Hidden Hills anymore."